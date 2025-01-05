All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Basketball Standings: Georgia Tech Moves Into The Top Half After Two Conference Wins This Week

Georgia Tech defeated both Notre Dame and Boston College this week and are sitting in the top half of the ACC standings

Jackson Caudell

Jan 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) shoots against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) shoots against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is quite a long way to go, but this was a good week for Georgia Tech Basketball. They were 5-7, but have now won three straight, including two ACC wins by double-digits. Damon Stoudamire's team has found a way to get in the win column and they did it without two key contributors, Luke O'Brien and Kowacie Reeves. Again, Boston College and Notre Dame are not two of the better teams in the conference, but this is a nice showing after a tough start to ACC play with losses to Duke and North Carolina.

Speaking of the Blue Devils, they look like the class of the conference so far. They took care of SMU this weekend and have a chance to make a statement against Pitt on Tuesday. The Panthers are seen as one of the better teams in the conference, but can they put a scare into Cooper Flagg and Duke?

Clemson is the other team with a 4-0 record in the ACC so far this season and should continue to win when they face Cal and Florida State this weekend.

Wake Forest and Louisville are both 3-1 to start ACC play, while SMU and North Carolina are at 2-1. Georgia Tech is all alone at 2-2, but the rest of the conference is a mess. There are six teams with a 2-1 conference record, Boston College is 1-3, and then Cal, Syracuse, and Miami are all 0-3.

A lot can transpire this season in the ACC. This conference does not look strong at the moment and the amount of teams that could get in the tournament does not seem high at this point in time, but there is a long way to go.

ACC Standings (1/5)

1. Duke (4-0 ACC, 12-2 Overall)

2. Clemson (4-0, 12-3)

3. Pittsburgh (3-0, 12-2)

4. Wake Forest (3-1, 11-4)

5. Louisville (3-1, 10-5)

6. SMU (2-1, 11-3)

7. North Carolina (2-1, 9-6)

8. Georgia Tech (2-2, 8-7)

9. Virginia (1-2, 8-6)

10. NC State (1-2, 8-6)

11. Florida State (1-2, 10-4)

12. Stanford (1-2, 9-5)

13. Notre Dame (1-2, 7-7)

14. Virginia Tech (1-2, 6-8)

15. Boston College (1-3, 9-6)

16. Cal (0-3, 7-7)

17. Syracuse (0-3, 6-8)

18. Miami (0-3, 4-10)

Related Links

Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Standing Out To Top Transfer Portal Edge Rusher

Georgia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Yellow Jackets 85-64 Win Over Boston College

Former Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Kai Greer Expected to Transfer to Stanford

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Basketball