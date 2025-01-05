Updated ACC Basketball Standings: Georgia Tech Moves Into The Top Half After Two Conference Wins This Week
There is quite a long way to go, but this was a good week for Georgia Tech Basketball. They were 5-7, but have now won three straight, including two ACC wins by double-digits. Damon Stoudamire's team has found a way to get in the win column and they did it without two key contributors, Luke O'Brien and Kowacie Reeves. Again, Boston College and Notre Dame are not two of the better teams in the conference, but this is a nice showing after a tough start to ACC play with losses to Duke and North Carolina.
Speaking of the Blue Devils, they look like the class of the conference so far. They took care of SMU this weekend and have a chance to make a statement against Pitt on Tuesday. The Panthers are seen as one of the better teams in the conference, but can they put a scare into Cooper Flagg and Duke?
Clemson is the other team with a 4-0 record in the ACC so far this season and should continue to win when they face Cal and Florida State this weekend.
Wake Forest and Louisville are both 3-1 to start ACC play, while SMU and North Carolina are at 2-1. Georgia Tech is all alone at 2-2, but the rest of the conference is a mess. There are six teams with a 2-1 conference record, Boston College is 1-3, and then Cal, Syracuse, and Miami are all 0-3.
A lot can transpire this season in the ACC. This conference does not look strong at the moment and the amount of teams that could get in the tournament does not seem high at this point in time, but there is a long way to go.
ACC Standings (1/5)
1. Duke (4-0 ACC, 12-2 Overall)
2. Clemson (4-0, 12-3)
3. Pittsburgh (3-0, 12-2)
4. Wake Forest (3-1, 11-4)
5. Louisville (3-1, 10-5)
6. SMU (2-1, 11-3)
7. North Carolina (2-1, 9-6)
8. Georgia Tech (2-2, 8-7)
9. Virginia (1-2, 8-6)
10. NC State (1-2, 8-6)
11. Florida State (1-2, 10-4)
12. Stanford (1-2, 9-5)
13. Notre Dame (1-2, 7-7)
14. Virginia Tech (1-2, 6-8)
15. Boston College (1-3, 9-6)
16. Cal (0-3, 7-7)
17. Syracuse (0-3, 6-8)
18. Miami (0-3, 4-10)
