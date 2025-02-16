Updated ACC Basketball Standings: Georgia Tech Moves Into Top Eight After Wins Over Stanford and Cal
Georgia Tech remains one of the hottest teams in the ACC after their win over Cal. The Yellow Jackets have won five of their last seven games (including two in a row) and are in position to grab a first round bye if they keep winning. With their last second win over Cal on Saturday, Georgia Tech moved into eighth place in the ACC, which would give them a first round bye in the ACC Tournament if the sesaon ended today. There are five games left in the season and the Yellow Jackets have a chance to move up.
Duke defeated Stanford yesterday and remains No. 1, but just by a game. Due to their loss to Clemson, the Blue Devils do not have the timebreaker over the Tigers. Clemson defeated Florida State yesterday to remain in second place. Louisville faces Notre Dame tonight and is currently in third place, while Wake Forest was one of the bigg winners yesterday with their big win over SMU. Duke, Clemson, Louisville, and Wake Forest are the current top four seeds in the ACC.
SMU is still in position to challenge for a top four spot, but the loss yesterday does not help them. North Carolina is currently 6th and coming off a win vs Syracuse, while Stanford is right behind them at 8-7. The Cardinal had a tough week, with losses to Georgia Tech and Duke.
Florida State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech are all 6-8 and in the middle of the ACC. There continues to be little seperation between the middle of the ACC. Notre Dame is 5-8, while Syracuse and Cal are 5-10. The Golden Bears have lost their last three games. NC State, Boston College, and Miami remain the bottom three teams in the ACC.
ACC Standings (2/16)
1. Duke (14-1 ACC, 22-3 Overall)
2. Clemson (13-2, 21-5)
3. Louisville (12-2, 19-6)
4. Wake Forest (11-4, 19-7)
5. SMU (10-4, 19-6)
6. North Carolina (8-6, 15-11)
7. Stanford (8-7, 16-10)
8. Georgia Tech (7-8, 13-13)
9. Florida State (6-8, 15-10)
10. Pittsburgh (6-8, 15-10)
11. Virginia (6-8, 13-12)
12. Virginia Tech (6-8, 11-14)
13. Notre Dame (5-8, 11-13)
14. Syracuse (5-10, 11-15)
15. Cal (5-10, 12-14)
16. NC State (3-11, 10-15)
17. Boston College (2-12, 10-15)
18. Miami (2-12, 6-19)
