Georgia Tech General Manager Errin Joe Reportedly Lands New Recruiting Role With The Texas Longhorns
Georgia Tech general manager Errin Joe is reportedly heading to another job. According to multiple reports, Joe has landed a job as the director of scouting with the Texas Longhorns. Joe has been the general manager for Georgia Tech since Key Brent Key was hired in 2019 and has done a tremendous job with the recruiting efforts of the program. Joe was pivotal in helping Georgia Tech land one of the best recruiting classes in program history, ranking among the best in the ACC and top 25 in the country. He is not going to be an easy figure to replace on the support staff.
One of the biggest reasons this was such a successful class was the fact that Georgia Tech did a great job in the state of Georgia. According to 247Sports, there were 55 blue-chip prospects (four or five-star players) in the state of Georgia alone and Georgia Tech landed six of them. Yesterday in his signing day press conference, Key talked about the importance of recruiting in the state of Georgia:
"Yeah, I think the exposure we've been able to receive this year in a lot of ways is big, but it really goes back to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a high school doesn't necessarily mean that it's gonna be reflective years down the road. I mean, the coaching staff and the staff have done an outstanding job of cultivating and building those relationships. I think it's something that really needed to be done here, you know, we're in one of not the greatest state of high school talent in the entire country. And you know, to jump over 20 guys to go get one makes no sense. So we've been, you know, working really hard to make sure we get in the schools, to get in all the high schools, build relationships. I got to give you know a huge credit to Tim McFarlin and the job that he's done as well in the director of high school relations and building these relationships, maintaining these relationships, being able to keep us informed, keep myself informed of different things and to take place in the events, the clinics, the camps that are running the summer, all those go into it."
