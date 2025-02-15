2026 OL Tre Aiken Announces Georgia Tech As A Finalist For His Recruitment
On his birthday, Tre Aiken announces his top five schools from his double-digit offer list. His finalists include South Carolina, NC State, Florida, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech. The standout offensive lineman from South Carolina will focus on these schools for the rest of his recruitment.
Georgia Tech offered Aiken on January 15th and hasn't wasted any time building a rapport with Aiken. The Yellow Jackets will also host Aiken on campus after he set up an official visit on May 30th. Georgia Tech OL coach Geep Wade put together a spectacular 2025 class on the offensive line and has already started recruiting for 2026 at a high level.
Aiken is a three-star prospect on Rivals and On3. At On3, he has the best rating getting an overall 88 grade, the No. 35 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 8 player in South Carolina.
He stands at 6’4 and 285 pounds and is a very agile player for his size. Aiken plays for Clinton High School in South Carolina and had a big season in 2024. The Red Devils won it all, defeating Barnwell in the state championship game 35-6 to cap off a 12-2 season.
When you roll his tape, you see a bruiser on the inside especially in the run game. Aiken can get to the second level quickly, helping open up big lanes for the running back to go through. He is also agile and athletic and can be used as a lead blocker. There were several plays where he was way out front leading the cavalry and ensuring nobody touched the running back. In pass protection, he has great footwork and can stay in front of anybody. He is also a good finisher of blocks, and if for some reason there isn’t a defender in front of him based on how the defense decides to play he helps his teammates double-team another defender.
It is still early in his recruitment despite Aiken announcing his top five. It looks like early on the Yellow Jackets will be in another battle with the South Carolina Gamecocks. In 2024, the Gamecocks flipped Duluth offensive lineman Damola Ajidahun from the Yellow Jackets in the early signing window. We will see this time around if the Yellow Jackets can do the same, but this time flip a South Carolina player to come to the flats. One thing is for sure as I alluded to earlier, coach Wade knows how to recruit top-tier offensive linemen and Aiken is no different. He checks a lot of boxes for the Yellow Jackets and would be a great addition to Georgia Tech.
