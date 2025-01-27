Updated ACC Basketball Standings: Where are the Yellow Jackets After Their Win Over Virginia Tech?
Georgia Tech only had one game last week, but they got an important win against Virginia Tech. Yes, the Hokies are not a very good team, but the Yellow Jackets were very shorthanded in the game and did not have many players available. The bottom three teams in the ACC standings do not make the conference tournament and beating the Hokies helps keep Georgia Tech from that tier of teams. Beating Notre Dame tomorrow night is going to be very important to staying out of that bottom three as well. It would give the Yellow Jackets their second win of the year over the Fighting Irish, giving them the tiebreaker. It won't be easy to beat Notre Dame on the road, especially with the unknown about who is going to be available for the Yellow Jackets. After this game vs Notre Dame, Georgia Tech faces Louisville and Clemson, two of the best teams in the conference.
At the top, Duke kept the nation's longest active winning streak alive and got a big ACC win at Wake Forest and remain the lone unbeaten team in the ACC. Meanwhile, Clemson and Louisville are at 9-1 and 8-1. Can either team catch the Blue Devils in February? It seems unlikely, but anything can happen.
Wake Forest battled with Duke on Saturday but came up short of getting their signature win. The Demon Deacons are now 7-2 in conference play and have work to do if they want to find their way on the bubble.
Stanford, North Carolina, and SMU are all 6-3, with the Cardinal being the biggest surprise. After being picked 17th in the preseason poll, Stanford is in the mix for a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. North Carolina avoided a disastrous loss to Boston College on Saturday, while SMU defeated NC State.
Then there is the big mess in the middle. Pitt is 4-4 while Cal and Florida State are 4-5. Notre Dame is 3-5 and Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse are 3-6. All of these teams are trying to avoid any losing streaks and being in the bottom three teams in the league, along with 2-6 NC State.
Currently, Virginia (2-7), Boston College (1-8), and Miami (0-9) would all miss the conference tournament.
ACC Standings (1/26)
1. Duke (9-0 ACC, 17-2 Overall)
2. Clemson (9-1, 17-4)
3. Louisville (8-1, 15-5)
4. Wake Forest (7-2, 15-5)
5. Stanford (6-3, 14-6)
6. North Carolina (6-3, 13-8)
7. SMU (6-3, 15-5)
8. Pittsburgh (4-4, 13-6)
9. Cal (4-5, 11-9)
10. Florida State (4-5, 13-7)
11. Notre Dame (3-5, 9-10)
12. Syracuse (3-6, 9-11)
13. Georgia Tech (3-6, 9-11)
14. Virginia Tech (3-6, 8-12)
15. NC State (2-6, 9-10)
16. Virginia (2-7, 9-11)
17. Boston College (1-8, 9-11)
18. Miami (0-9, 4-16)
