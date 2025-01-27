Taking a Look At The Best Transfer Portal Addition For Every Team On Georgia Tech's 2025 Schedule
The winter transfer cycle has winded down since the end of the national championship last Monday and now teams are beginning to prepare for spring football and recruit for the 2026 classes. Georgia Tech was pretty busy themselves when it came to the transfer portal as they were looking to fill their biggest needs ahead of what could be a big 2025 season. Georgia Tech's opponents were plenty busy as well and landed some of the best transfers from the portal. A reminder that the rest of Georgia Tech's schedule will be announced tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET.
But who were the top ones? Let's take a look.
1. Colorado (Aug 30th)- Alabama DL Jeheim Oatis
While Liberty transfer QB Kaidon Salter is going to get plenty of attention for the Buffaloes this offseason, but the best player they landed through the transfer portal might be Alabama transfer defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis. Oatis is a former top recruit and the 6'5 325 LBS defensive tackle could make Colorado's defense a formidable unit. In his career, Oatis has racked up 58 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
2. Clemson (Sept. 13th)- Purdue Edge Will Heldt
Yes, you read that correctly, Clemson has used the transfer portal under Dabo Swinney. Swinney brought in three transfers in the winter window and Purdue defensive end Will Heldt has a chance to be an impact player right away. He totaled 56 tackles and five sacks this past season for the Boilermakers and will join a Clemson defensive line that looks to be one of the best in the ACC in 2025.
3. Temple (Sept. 20th)- Youngstown State DB Jaylen Castleberry
The Owls have one of the lowest rated transfer classes in the AAC, but Jaylen Castleberry has a chance to be an instant starter for this team. He played for two years at Youngstown State and the 6'0 190 LBS defensive back brings experience to the back end of a Temple defense hoping to improve in 2025.
4. At Boston College (Date- TBD)- Alabama QB Dylan Lonergan
The Eagles landed Alabama transfer QB Dylan Lonergan in the portal this offseason and I think there is a chance that he is a big upgrade over what they had at QB last year. Lonergan is a former four-star recruit for the Crimson Tide who could step into the starting role for the Eagles as they try to reach another bowl game under Bill O'Brien.
5. At Duke (Date-TBD)- Tulane QB Darian Mensah
Maalik Murphy was a solid QB for Duke last season, but the Blue Devils might have found a huge upgrade. Mensah played really well for Tulane as a freshman, throwing for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was one of the better quarterbacks in the portal and it was a huge win for Duke to land him.
6. Pitt (Date-TBD)- Utah State DE Blaine Spires
Pitt had the No. 14 transfer class in the ACC and one of the top players they landed was Utah State defensive end Blaine Spires. Spires brings a lot of experience to the Panthers, having played three seasons at Bowling Green and two at Utah State. He has 8.5 career sacks and should be an impact player for Pitt next fall.
7. Syracuse (Date- TBD)- LSU QB Rickie Collins
Syracuse only brought in six transfers in this portal window, but they may have found their starting quarterback to replace Kyle McCord. Collins is a former four-star recruit who might take the job next season and while he will have to prove it on the field, he has the talent to be an impact player right away.
8. Virginia Tech (Date-TBD)- Bowling Green RB Terion Stewart
Georgia Tech fans may remember Stewart. He carried the ball 26 times for 138 yards two years ago when Bowling Green came to Atlanta and shocked the Yellow Jackets. He was one of the most experienced running backs in the portal and should fill in nicely for Bhayshul Tuten, who is now off to the NFL.
9. At NC State (Date-TBD)- Alabama LB Sterling Dixon
Dixon is a former four-star recruit for Alabama, but has not played much in his brief career. NC State is hoping to have a bounce back season in 2025 and Dixon is someone that could see a lot of snaps on defense this upcoming season.
10. At Wake Forest (Date-TBD)- Washington State OL Fa'alili Fa'amoe
Ever since hiring Jake Dickert away from Washington State, he has been bringing in some of his former players. One of the best offensive line in this transfer portal cycle is Fa'alili Fa'amoe, who should step in right away and start for the Demon Deacons and instantly make their OL better.
11. vs Georgia (Nov. 29th)- USC Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch
It was no secret that Georgia could have used some upgrades at receiver and Branch was one of the best in the portal. A former five star recruit who flashed his game changing speed and playmaking ability with the Trojans will look to give a big boost the Bulldogs on offense and he is a player that they can use in a variety of ways.
