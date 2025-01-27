Harrison Butker Drills Go-Ahead Field Goal To Defeat Bills and Send Chiefs To Another Super Bowl Appearance
In what turned out to be another instant classic between the two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in tonight's AFC Championship and clinched another appearance in the Super Bowl. The player that delivered the game winning kick was none other than former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker.
After going 3-3 last week vs Houston, Butker was only needed once tonight, but it was for the go-ahead score of the game. After the Bill defense came up with a stop, Butker was sent out to attempt a 33-yard field goal and he nailed it. Butker and the Chiefs are going to their fifth Super Bowl in the last six seasons. They are going to be facing a familiar opponent as well. Two years ago, Butker hit a game-winning field goal to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl and that is going to be the opponent again. After beating the Washington Commanders earlier today, the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl. It is going to be a highly anticipated rematch as Butker and the Chiefs go for their third straight Super Bowl victory, something that has never been done before.
Butker has had to deal with injuries this season, but still managed to put together a good campaign. He finished the year 21-25, including a long of 53-yards. He was also 29-31 on extra points.
Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter of last year's Super Bowl was the longest in Super Bowl history (breaking the previous record of 55, set earlier in the game by San Francisco’s Jake Moody), and his 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining sent the game to overtime knotted at 19-19.
With four field goals in last year's Super Bowl, Butker has kicked a total of nine field goals in four Super Bowl appearances (LIV, LV, LVII, and LVIII), which is the most all-time, breaking the previous record of seven, shared by Stephen Gostkowski (six Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots) and Adam Vinatieri (five Super Bowls with New England and the Indianapolis Colts). With 13 points against the 49ers, Butker has now scored a total of 37 points in his four Super Bowls, which is the most Super Bowl points ever for a kicker and the second-most overall, behind only legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (48 points).
Here are the Super Bowl records that Butker now holds:
Longest Field Goal – 57 yards (Super Bowl LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Game (tied) – 4 (LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Career – 9 (4 games)
Most Kicking Points in a Career – 37 (4 games)
In just his seventh NFL season, Butker also became the first Georgia Tech alum to ever win three Super Bowls, surpassing Tech alums and two-time Super Bowl champs Bill Curry (I – Green Bay Packers, V – Baltimore Colts) and Shaq Mason (LI and LIII – New England).
Butker, who played at Georgia Tech from 2013-16, is the Yellow Jackets’ all-time scoring leader with 337 career points.
