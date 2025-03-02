Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: Where Do Things Stand Heading Into The Final Week Of The Regular Season?
The final week of the regular season is upon us in college basketball.
This week will be the last week to try and get the best position for the conference tournaments starting next week. The ACC has perhaps the best team in the nation, but they don't appear to be getting many teams in the NCAA Tournament unless something changes over the next couple of weeks.
For Georgia Tech, they have continued to play well over the last month and dominated NC State yesterday in a 25-point win. Heading into this last week, Georgia Tech is the No. 8 seed in the ACC Tournament, but they still have a narrow path to the No. 7 spot. For that, Georgia Tech will have to beat both Miami and Wake Forest this week while having Stanford lose to both Notre Dame and Louisville. The Cardinal got a big win over SMU last night and dealt a blow to Georgia Tech's hopes of moving up.
Duke remains at No. 1 for now as they continue to blow out teams. They face Wake Forest and North Carolina to finish the season and can finish with the top spot if they win out.
If Duke were to stumble, Louisville and Clemson are waiting. The Tigers and Cardinals both avoided upsets yesterday and appear like locks to be in the NCAA Tournament.
There is currently a three-way tie for the No. 4 spot and the last double-bye into the quarterfinals. Wake Forest, SMU, and North Carolina are all tied for the spot and Stanford is at 11-7 and a potential spoiler.
Virginia Tech currently holds the last bye in the Tournament, but they finish with North Carolina and Clemson. It seems unlikely that Virginia Tech will remain there, but Mike Young's team has been resilient this year.
Florida State, Virginia, and Pitt are all 7-11 and fighting to move up in the standings this last week. Syracuse, Cal and Notre Dame are all 6-12 and appear to be safe while NC State, Boston College, and Miami would be left out if the Tournament started today
ACC Standings (3/2)- Standings via ESPN
1. Duke (17-1 ACC, 26-3 Overall)
2. Louisville (16-2, 23-6)
3. Clemson (16-2, 24-5)
4. Wake Forest (12-6, 20-9)
5. SMU (12-6, 21-8)
6. North Carolina (12-6, 19-11)
7. Stanford (11-7, 19-10)
8. Georgia Tech (9-9, 13-14)
9. Virginia Tech (8-10, 13-16)
10. Florida State (7-11, 16-13)
11. Virginia (7-11, 14-15)
12. Pittsburgh (7-11, 16-13)
13. Syracuse (6-12, 12-17)
14. Cal (6-12, 13-16)
15. Notre Dame (6-12, 12-17)
16. NC State (4-14, 11-18)
17. Boston College (4-14, 12-17)
18. Miami (2-16, 6-23)
ACC Tournament Bracket
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Pitt vs No. 13 Syracuse (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 10 Florida State vs No. 15 Notre Dame (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 11 Virginia vs No. 14 Cal (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia Tech (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 SMU vs Game 1 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs Game 2 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 6 North Carolina vs Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs Game 5 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs Game 7 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
Game 12 Winner vs Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Additional Links
How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Stanford
Everything From Damon Stoudamire After Georgia Tech's Win Over NC State
Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 87-62 Win Over NC State