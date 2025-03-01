Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 87-62 Win Over NC State
Georgia Tech was not going to be caught sleepewalking today against one of the ACC's worst teams. Just last week, the Yellow Jackets were caught off guard in a sloppy loss to Boston College, but they came out with a focused effort today against the NC State Wolfpack and got an 87-62 win, which moves the Yellow Jackets to 15-14 this season and 9-9 in the ACC.
Let's recap the biggest takeaways from today's game.
1. Baye Ndongo had perhaps the best game of his career as a Yellow Jacket
It would be hard to argue based on the statistical output today that this was not the best game of Baye Ndong's career at Georgia Tech. He had a dominant 29-point, 17 rebound game in 37 minutes, only the second time that a Georgia Tech player has ever recorded that statline (Moses Wright was the other). Ndongo was 10-17 from the floor and 8-11 at the free throw line today and he is starting to round into form as the postseason gets closer. This is the second straight game where he has recorded 17 rebounds and he has had double-digit rebounds in seven of his last eight games. If Georgia Tech is going to surprise people.
2. Nait George did a Great Job Of Running The Offense
George did not do a lot of scoring today (2 points on 1-6 shooting), but he was setting his teammates up and he finished with a career-high 12 assists. George currenlty leads the ACC in assists and he showed why he is considered one of the best point guards in the ACC.
3. Georgia Tech took care of the ball today
The Yellow Jackets have had problems with turnovers at different times this season, but they did not beat themselves today. Georgia Tech only turned the ball over six times and NC State only scored two points off of those turnovers. Conversely, Georgia Tech was able to force 14 turnovers and they scored 21 points off of those turnovers. If Georgia Tech can take care of the ball, they match up with most teams in the ACC.
4. Duncan Powell continues to play well
After only scoring 3 points in a loss to Boston College last Saturday, Powell bounced back with a 26-point outing vs Pitt and he kept up his strong play today by scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Powell has become a key part of this team and when he plays well, it bodes well for Georgia Tech.
5. The Yellow Jackets are still in position for a first round-bye in the ACC Tournament
Georgia Tech came into today's game as the No. 8 seed in the ACC, which would give them a first round bye in the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets stubbed their toe against Boston College, but otherwise have been playing well over the last eight or so games to put themselves in position for a bye in the conference tournament. Georgia Tech finishes with Miami and a road game at Wake Forest
