How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Stanford
The final day of the regular season has arrived. Georgia Tech will finish their regular season out on the West Coast against Stanford and try to enter the ACC Tournament with some momentum.
A trio of Yellow Jackets posted double-figures against the Golden Bears, led by Kara Dunn’s 18-point performance. But a late first quarter fun and strong shooting from Cal overcame Tech. Freshman Tianna Thompson recorded her second consecutive game in double-figures, chipping in 11 points.
Stanford is coming off an 86-69 win over Miami to open its final stretch. The Cardinal have won four of its last five outings and boast a 13-3 record overall at home this season. Nunu Agara leads Stanford on the season, averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Agara is one of four Cardinal averaging double-figures this season.
Georgia Tech and Stanford are meeting on the hardwood on Sunday for the first time in program history. The Yellow Jackets were seeded in the NCAA Tournament at Stanford in 2022, but did not advance to face the Cardinal.
Georgia Tech enters this game as the No. 8 team in the ACC Standings. If they lose vs Stanford and Virginia Tech defeats Clemson, the Hokies will be the No. 8 seed.
Here is how you can watch the game today:
GEORGIA TECH (21-8, 9-8 ACC) at STANFORD (15-13, 7-10 ACC)
Sunday, March 2, 2025 | 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PST | Stanford, Calif. | Maples Pavilion
Television: CW| Where to Watch (Announcers: Ted Robinson, Mary Murphy)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
Additional Links
Everything From Damon Stoudamire After Georgia Tech's Win Over NC State
Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 87-62 Win Over NC State
Final Score: Georgia Tech Scores Nine Runs In 6th Inning To Win 14-1 And Clinch Series vs Western Michigan