CBS Sports Ranks Brent Key's Contract As One Of The Best In College Football
Ever since being hired as the head coach, Brent Key has done a good job at getting his alma mater going in the right direction. He has gotten the program to back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in a decade, earned several big wins over ranked foes, and pulled in the one of the programs best recruiting class this offseason. Things seem to be trending the right way on The Flats and many around the country are seeing what is happening at Georgia Tech.
When ranking the best and worst contracts for college football head coaches in the country, CBS analyst Brad Crawford ranked Key's as one of the best:
"At $2.9 million last season, Key was on the bottom rung of ACC coaches before sporting another 7-5 season that included a win over then fourth-ranked Miami and an eight-overtime loss to eventual SEC champion Georgia. One of the haves in Atlanta made the call, and the Yellow Jackets stepped up to lock-in Key with a five-year extension. He has brought stability to the ACC program since Geoff Collins left it in ruins following Paul Johnson's successful tenure. Few teams nationally embody the personality of their coach like the Yellow Jackets, and it shows on the field."
Key has done a fantastic job since taking over as the interim head coach after Geoff Collins was fired in the middle of the 2022 season. Key nearly rallied the Yellow Jackets to a bowl game after taking over and got Georgia Tech ranked wins over Pitt and North Carolina. Not only that, he was competitive against a Georgia team that went on to win the national championship.
After being named the head coach following the 2022 season, Key went to work in trying to build a winning team and program. He landed Haynes King in the transfer portal and hired Buster Faulkner away from Georgia to be the offensive coordinator. The Yellow Jackets would pull off more ranked wins in 2023, beating Miami on a miraculous last second play and beating North Carolina for a second consecutive season. He lead his team to a win over Syracuse in November and that clinched the Yellow Jackets first bowl bid since 2018. Key got the Yellow Jackets within eight points of No. 1 Georgia, the first time that game had been decided by single digits since the Yellow Jackets last victory in the series in 2016. Georgia Tech would end the 2023 season with a win in the Gasparilla bowl over UCF, giving them a winning season and their first bowl win since 2016.
