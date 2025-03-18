What Does ESPN'S BPI Say About The Matchup Against Jacksonville State In The NIT?
Georgia Tech is coming off a loss to the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, whom they gave quite a scare to in the first half jumping out to a double-digit lead. The Yellow Jackets ultimately couldn’t sustain the momentum as the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half but continued to show they could play up to their competition. Despite losing the game, the Yellow Jackets received an invitation to play in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) to showcase their program in front of the country.
The Yellow Jackets are led by Baye Ndongo who was named third-team All-ACC this past season after averaging 13.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Ndongo is currently the second-leading scorer on the team and is also averaging a steal and a block per game. He showed he is not afraid to go against anyone, including the No. 1 player in the country, Cooper Flagg. He had a memorable block that was being shown all over the country when he met Cooper Flagg at the rim, sending back his dunk attempt. He also had a number of plays where he was able to outshine a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Khaman Maluach.
A nice addition this season has been Duncan Powell who recently finished second in the voting for Sixth Man in the ACC. Powell also was named second-team all-tournament after scoring 45 points in two games. He was key early in the game for the Yellow Jackets with his three-point prowess and finished with six three-pointers. He is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He will be another player to watch in this one.
According to ESPN’s BPI, the Yellow Jackets are a heavy favorite with an 81% chance of winning at home against Jacksonville State. Going into the postseason, the Yellow Jackets received a nice bump up three spots since the ACC tournament at No. 94. Georgia Tech has also shown an ability to play with some college basketball teams including Duke, UNC, Clemson, and Louisville who all made the NCAA tournament.
Jacksonville State finished second in the Conference USA and was one of the better teams this season. They were led by Jaron Pierre Jr who is the 4th leading scorer in the country at 21.5 points per game. Pierre also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is a microwave scorer who can get it going at any time, and once he heats up it is tough to slow him down. Pierre Jr was named Conference USA Player of the Year and was the first Gamecock to ever achieve such an honor.
The redshirt senior guard ranked in the top three in CUSA play in scoring (2nd, 20.8), three-pointers per game (2nd, 3.1), total field goals made (2nd, 124), while finishing 7th and 10th in field goal percentage and assists. He reached a career-high with 36 points and 10 made triples in their win over MTSU on Feb. 6.
Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper also achieved a milestone and was named Gene Bartow Coach of the Year after leading the Gamecocks to a No. 2 seed and a 22-12 record. The Gamecocks lost to Liberty in the championship game just missing out on the NCAA tournament. The Yellow Jackets will have their hands full with a competent opponent on Tuesday night.
Despite it not being the NCAA Tourney, Georgia Tech has a good opportunity to showcase its ability on a national stage and build momentum heading into next season. We’ve already talked about the impressive class they have coming in and their impressive finish to the season. The Yellow Jackets have won eight of their last 12 games and will get a chance to build on that by playing in the NIT. Coach Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets have dealt with so much adversity this season and now get a chance to put a bow on the 2024-2025 season and build heading into next year with a successful run in the tournament. Coach Stoudamire described it best:
“You have to crawl before you can walk." The goal is to win ACC Championships and play in the NCAA Tournament, but the NIT is a big first step,” said head coach Damon Stoudamire.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Additional Links
How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Jacksonville State NIT First-Round
Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets Outfielder Drew Burress Named ACC Player of the Week
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets QB Haynes King Named One Of The Best 6th-Year Seniors In College Football