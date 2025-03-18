All Yellow Jackets

How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Jacksonville State NIT First Round

Can Georgia Tech get a win against Jacksonville State to advance to the next round in the NIT Tournament?

Jackson Caudell

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) on a fast break play against Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) on a fast break play against Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tonight, Georgia Tech begins their journey to what they hope ends in an NIT Tournament Championship. The Yellow Jackets were invited to participate in the NIT Tournament and will host C-USA Tournament runner-up Jacksonville State tonight.

Jacksonville State (22-12, 12-6 C-USA ACC) tied for second place in the C-USA regular season, a game behind Liberty, and advanced to the finals of the conference tournament, where they fell to the Flames, 79-67.

The winner of the Tech-JSU game will advance to face the winner of a Wednesday game between the No. 1 seed, UC Irvine (28-6) and Northern Colorado (25-9) either Saturday or Sunday in the second round.

Georgia Tech and Jacksonville State are meeting for the first time

Tech has played in the NIT nine times previously, reaching the championship game in 1971 and 2017, where the Yellow Jackets lost to North Carolina and TCU, respectively. The Yellow Jackets are 14-9 all-time in the post-season tournament.

Georgia Tech finished the regular season in 8th place in the ACC standings, four slots ahead of the media’s pre-season projections, and has finished ahead of the pre-season projection eight of the last nine years.

Baye Ndongo was named third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference, while Naithan George earned honorable mention. Duncan Powell was runner-up for the ACC’s Sixth Man Award and made the ACC all-tournament second team. George was fourth in the voting for the ACC’s Most Improved Player Award

Here is how you can watch and listen to tonight's game:

Television: ESPN2 (Announcers: Rich Hollenberg, Cory Alexander)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

