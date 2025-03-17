Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets QB Haynes King Named One Of The Best 6th-Year Seniors In College Football
If you ask Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, he believes that he has the best quarterback room in the country and has said as much this offseason. He has reason to believe that is true as well. Georgia Tech has one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country in Haynes King, who is coming into his third year in Atlanta, but they also have one of the better young quarterbacks in college football in Aaron Philo, who flashed his talent in big wins over Miami and NC State to end the season.
While there is not an overabundance of 6th-year players in college football, CBS Sports analyst Will Backus wrote that King is one of the best:
"King has battled through various injury issues to emerge as one of the ACC's top starting quarterbacks, though there is a chance he splits time with Aaron Philo in 2025 after the two shared the field some last season. King is at his best when he can move the pocket and make plays outside of structure with his legs. He has 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing in his two years with the Yellow Jackets."
After the Yellow Jackets first spring practice, Key talked about his quarterback room and why he thought it was the best in the country:
"Well, I mean, I've said this and I'm not afraid to say this publicly. I mean, I do believe we have the best quarterback room in the country. I mean, with all guys returning, the competition that they have day to day. I mean, it's great from the quarterback room to the offensive meetings, the offensive unit rooms, all of the, really across the board. I mean, look, you don't do some of the things Haynes did last year. You don't have Aaron Philo in there competing. And you're not able to come in if you're Aaron Philo and compete the way he did last year if it wasn't for the other guys and for Haynes and for Graham Knowles. And when you talk to somebody, it's changed the way they look and the way they throw the ball. I mean, you know, Graham's got as much upside as anybody. So we've got a really good room there. Uh, fully expect these guys to compete every single day from now until the last snap of the last game of the season."
Two of Georgia Tech's five losses came with King out of the lineup. When he came back, he split time with Philo in wins over Miami and NC State, before playing his normal full-time snaps against the Bulldogs. Philo played the majority of snaps in the win over the Wolfpack. Philo finished the game 19-33 for 265 yards as well as 57 yards rushing and led the game-winning drive.
How good was Philo? He finished as the highest-graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country).
In an article from earlier in the offseason, 247Sports Carter Bahns listed King as a dark horse Heisman candidate:
"If Haynes King was healthy all year, there is no telling how special of a season this would have been for both himself and Georgia Tech. The fifth-year veteran took a major leap as a passer, going from an ACC-high 16 interceptions last season to just one on 236 pass attempts all year. That is not to mention his game-changing ability on the ground. Georgia saw firsthand how much King improved in Year 2 with the Yellow Jackets when he racked up 413 total yards and five touchdowns in their eight-overtime thriller. A healthy 2025 without a step backward would put him in the Heisman conversation."
It is hard to argue there are many quarterback rooms as set as Georgia Tech's, both for next year and for the future. Next season has a chance at being special for Georgia Tech and both King and Philo are reasons for optimism.
