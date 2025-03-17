Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets Outfielder Drew Burress Named ACC Player of the Week
After a stellar week of play, Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress has been named ACC Player of the Week. Burress was a huge part of leading Georgia Tech to a 3-1 week, including a midweek win over Georgia State and an ACC series win over Pittsburgh.
Burress began his week on Tuesday, against Georgia State, when he launched a 433-foot home run over the batter’s eye in center field in his first at-bat to give GT the lead in what would become a 4-2 victory. He didn’t get many pitches to hit after that, drawing two walks and coming around to score the insurance run in the 7th.
On Friday, the Houston County native hit his second homer of the week in the fourth inning, it was a part of a four-RBI day as he drove in two more with a double later on in a 10-1 victory. The next day, he would go 3-for-5 with two doubles and a season-high four runs scored in the Jackets’ 11-1 run-rule win. He followed that on Sunday with a 3-for-4 performance featuring two doubles, another home run, three runs scored and an RBI. It was his second consecutive three-hit game, the first time he has accomplished that as a Yellow Jacket.
Burress has now hit eight home runs this season, bringing his career total to 33. This past week, he surpassed Georgia Tech legends Joey Bart (2016-18), Jake Davies (2009-12), Pete Geist (1983-85), Matt Murton (2001-03) and Scott Byers (1993-96) on the all-time home run leaderboard as he creeps closer to the Top 20 in program history (36).
His 11 doubles lead the ACC this season, tied with teammate Kyle Lodise, and stand 6th in Division I. He is 23rd in the nation and 2nd in the ACC with eight home runs and his career slugging percentage (.820) leads all of Division I by almost a full point (2nd place - .722). The gap between Burress and second place on the career slugging % list is equal to the distance between 2nd place and 41st (must have minimum of 200 ABs to qualify for the national career rankings).
Georgia Tech is 16-4 heading into their Tuesday matchup against Gardner-Webb. First pitch is set for 6:00 in Atlanta.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets QB Haynes King Named One Of The Best 6th-Year Seniors In College Football
Georgia Tech Football: CBS Sports Names Georgia Tech's Biggest Question Mark For The Spring
Georgia Tech Basketball Opens Up As Favorites Against Jacksonville State In NIT First Round Matchup