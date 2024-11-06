All Yellow Jackets

Where to Watch Georgia Tech vs West Georgia: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds

Can Georgia Tech start the year off with a victory at home with West Virginia?

Jackson Caudell

Feb 24, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Naithan George (2) drives to the basket past Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Naithan George (2) drives to the basket past Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech Basketball is back on the court tonight for its first game of the season. The Yellow Jackets host West Georgia in the first game of Damon Stoudamire's second season at the helm and they hope to start the year off 1-0. With two of the ACC's best young players (Nait George and Baye Ndongo), a transfer class with impact players, and one of the best recruiting classes on the roster, there is hope for improvement over last year's 14-18 record.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Georgia Tech's best player entering the season might be sophomore forward Baye Ndongo. The 6-9 forward from Mboro, Senegal was the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 scorer (12.4 points per game) and top rebounder (8.2 per game) last season, earning a spot on the ACC’s All-Rookie team and being named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award as the nation’s top freshman. Ndongo ranked No. 7 in the ACC in rebound average, No. 6 in offensive rebounds (2.55 per game), No. 2 in field goal percentage (55.8) and No. 12 in blocked shots (1.10 per game).

He stepped up to pace the Jackets’ strong finish, averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over Tech’s final four games while hitting 55.3 percent of his shots from the floor and 14-of-17 from the free throw line. He had six double-doubles for the season, and missed four others by one rebound.

Who will be the fifth starter for Georgia Tech? Could it be Luke O'Brien, the Colorado transfer? Or could Georgia Tech go big and start Ryan Mutombo? I am going with O'Brien, but it could be matchup dependent.

Lance Terry, freshmen Jaeden Mustaf, Doryan Onwuchekwa, and Darrion Sutton, and transfer Duncan Powell could make up the bench tonight. Terry and Powell have plenty of experience, which will be a good mix with the young players.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a 23.5 point favorite tonight according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is set at 151.5.

