I know what you may be thinking. It is only the sixth game of the season for the Yellow Jackets, and they still have good opponents on the schedule they have to play this season, like Butler, Florida, Mississippi State, and an ACC slate.

That is all true, but one thing the Yellow Jackets have struggled with is getting key early wins under their belt. It is a new era with head coach Scott Cross, who is scheduling these difficult games to help his team in non-conference play as a measuring stick and a way to help them get key non-conference wins.

No opponent is better than Georgia to get that major win, who also comes in undefeated in this matchup. However, there is a bigger story at play here.

Why is it big for Georgia Tech?

Currently, the Yellow Jackets are 5-0, but don’t have any meaningful wins this season. They sit at No.118, according to the KenPom Rankings, which is one of the metrics used to determine how good of a resume a team has and whether it is worthy of a tournament. When it comes to the net rankings, the Yellow Jackets sit at No.169 for the season. Still no major Quad 1 or Quad 2 victories.

Georgia sits at No.47 in the KenPom Rankings so far this year and already has a Quad 1 victory. Friday night presents a good chance for the Yellow Jackets to move up and prove they are a real team and player in college basketball. Their next quality opportunity won’t be until they face Mississippi State on the road on December 2nd. This could be a great opportunity, but they must handle business first in their first major game on the schedule.

A key factor that could determine the game and an early story for the Yellow Jackets is their second-half adjustments. It has been one of the best things they have been able to do this season. If they have another slow start, how they adjust will be critical if they are going to knock off their rival.

“I thought this game we were just in our head, like we were just mentally in our head. I think sometimes the best thing you can do is just take some deep breaths and relax and, you know, have them close their eyes and just kind of visualize making the right play, seeing the ball go in. I told them after the game that they probably need to do that before the game as well at some point. If you've created it in your mind, it's a little bit easier to create it on the court. And so I think meditation, visualization will help these guys,” said Cross.

Now a good thing for Georgia Tech is that the tournament expanded from 68 to 76 chances, which gives them more of a chance. However, they need to have those quality wins. There are opportunities, and they should have a shot. Like any team, there are deficiencies, but Georgia Tech has done well in not succumbing to bad shooting, rebounding, or bad turnovers. They make the improvement. Now we get a chance to see it against a competent opponent. This game against Georgia, while early in the season, could be critical to determining if they make an NCAA tournament, especially if the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets have similar resumes.

Georgia Tech is playing for something bigger on Friday night.