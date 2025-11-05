Why Mouhamed Sylla Could Be A Game Changer For The Yellow Jackets
Mouhamed Sylla made his presence felt in his debut with the Yellow Jackets on Monday night in a 56-52 win over MD Eastern. Sylla also recorded three steals and two blocks, impacting the defensive side of the ball. He was the best player on the floor and showed that he will be a big-time player this season. He finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. He made history in his debut. Sylla became the first Georgia Tech freshman to record 15+ rebounds in his collegiate debut. His head coach, Damon Stoudamire, was impressed and doubled down on his take about having one of the best front courts.
“Everybody is getting a chance to see Mo. I think that Mo is just going to continue to get better. Personally, I think that we got the best front court, not only in our league, but I think we got one of the best front courts, if not the best one in the country,” said Stoudamire.
So why is he a game changer?
He gives the Yellow Jackets a much-needed defensive presence they have been missing. Yes, they have had Baye Ndongo, who is an all-around great player, but they have never had an impact player like this on the defensive end. Sylla switches defensively at a high level and can guard multiple positions. He was tasked with staying in front of fast guards on Monday night and made deflections and steals. His on-ball defense is really good, and he stays in front of players. Then, rim protection is top-level. He uses his athleticism and talent to send back shots and protect the glass.
On offense, he can put the ball on the floor and create for himself. He has a solid low-post game. The Yellow Jackets have another offensive threat they can dump the ball down to when scoring is tough to come by. They have Ndongo, but now they also have Sylla. He’s also excellent on the offensive glass and can create second-chance opportunities, which can lead to more buckets. He plays with a different level of tenacity and fierceness that Georgia Tech has lacked. He's very patient and doesn't force touches, but plays within the scheme of the offense. As we saw on Monday with Georgia Tech struggling to score the basketball and shoot efficiently, the Yellow Jackets have a big that they can get the ball to the low post. Sylla talked about his performance and how he thought his first game went.
“I ain't going to lie, it feels great. This is great for me, like for the first time play in a college game. I feel like it wasn't hard for me cuz I just did not just like use to do it like, but I feel like I'm going to be good, like Kowacie says, if you play more like I think it’s going to be easy for us,” said Sylla.
Monday night felt like a glimpse into what could be a great season for the Sylla and the Yellow Jackets. Sylla has all the tools to dominate the ACC and get the Yellow Jackets to where they want to be this year.
