2025 Safety Jayden Barr Commits to Georgia Tech, Becoming Yellow Jackets 15th Commitment for the 2025 Class
Georgia Tech is not done tonight.
Just minutes ago they received a commitment fromt 2025 tight end Kevin Roche and now safety Jayden Barr has joined the Yellow Jackets 2025 class, becoming the 15th commitment for Brent Key's program tonight.
Barr is a 6'2 200 LBS safety prospect who plays at Eastside High School in Covington, GA. Other offers that he holds include App State, Boston College, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, and Western Kentucky. Barr was offered by the Yellow Jackets in May and was on an official visit to Atlanta over the weekend.
Barr and Roche are two prospects that are both flying under the radar right now. Roche is a huge prospect with 6'8 235 LBS size and has been underlooked in the recruiting process so far and he was also on an official visit to Georgia Tech over the weekend.
Roche plays his high school ball at Darien High School in Darien, CT and his other offers included Columbia, UConn, Fordham, Harvard, Lehigh, UMass, Penn, Rhode Island, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. As I said before, Roche has gone underlooked for much of this process, but I love his potential with his size and think he could gain a lot more offers as the 2025 cycle goes along.
On Saturday, Georgia Tech got the commitment of three-star defensive end Carrington Coombs. Georgia Tech did not have the weekend that they did previously, but the Yellow Jackets still find themselves in the top 25 of the national rankings and No. 5 in the ACC. Duke is the team that took a bit of a leap into the rankings, going from 6th in the ACC to now being 4th.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Coombs is a three-star player, the No. 625 player in the country, the No. 68 linebacker in the country, and the No. 69 player in the state of Georgia.
Other offers that Coombs held were Boston College, Kansas State, Liberty, Virginia, Oklahoma State, USF, and App State, among others. Here are some other news and noteworthy stats about Coombs courtesy of 247Sports:
Also plays basketball.
2023: Two-way snaps for Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy, helping lead the Lions to a 6-5 record and first round berth in the GHSA 3A playoffs. Totaled 41 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble as a junior along with two catches for 23 yards on offense.
Georgia Tech is off to a really good start to the month and they should only be getting better. Brent Key has done a great job of getting guys on campus and being able to land them. I think they could still rise in the recruiting rankings.