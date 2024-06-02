2025 Three-Star Offensive Lineman Jimmy Bryson Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech adds their second interior offensive lineman after landing the commitment of Baylor School (TN) OL Jimmy Bryson. According to 247Sports Composite, Bryson is ranked as a three-star, the No. 35 player in Tennessee, the No. 89 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 1143 player nationally.
I had the chance to see Jimmy Bryson back at Under Camp in Nashville back in April. One thing that caught my eye was his quick feet. In the offensive line drills, he showed good feet and moved through drills at a good pace. He also displayed good hand placement and movement and one-on-one drills. He showed his strength and the ability to stifle opposing pass rushers.
Before making his decision Bryson held 24 offers. More recently, he picked up offers from Duke and Marshall in the month of May. Some of his notable offers were Memphis, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Georgia Tech, USF, Coastal Carolina, App State, Western Kentucky, Army, and UNC Charlotte.
Bryson picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets on April 30th and visited campus for the first time this past weekend. It was an official visit for Bryson and Georgia Tech left quite the impression landing the commitment before the weekend ended. Before committing, Bryson also had an official visit set up with Indiana.
As far as his prep play goes, Bryson gets time at various positions including offensive tackle and offensive guard. He’s good at pass protection and stout against opposing pass rushers. When you watch his Hudl tape, he is finishing blocks and moving defenders out of the way with his 6’4 and 285-pound frame.
The Yellow Jackets are likely not done adding to the offensive line and have already landed some notable prospects. In the 2024 class, the Yellow Jackets took five offensive line prospects and all were ranked according to 247. One of the strengths Georgia Tech has had in the Brent Key era is continuing to land solid offensive line prospects and players ready to contribute a few years down the line. It is one of the reasons the offense was so prolific and high-scoring last season because Haynes King had time to throw. The offensive line was solid and dependable all season. Bryson is another solid prospect in the 2025 class for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech 2025 Commits:
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson