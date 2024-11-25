2025 Three-Star WR Jordan Allen Has Flipped His Commitment From Louisville to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has landed another major recruit after flipping Buford star receiver from Louisville. Allen had been committed to Louisville since April 16th. The journey with Jordan Allen and Georgia Tech started on October 14th when he received an official offer from WR coach Trent McKnight and the Yellow Jackets staff. Since that point, Georgia Tech has been aggressive in trying to land the receiver and keep him home.
Allen came on an official visit to the Flats on November 9th in a rivalry game against Miami. I caught up with Allen after Georgia Tech pulled off a massive upset a few weeks ago against the Hurricanes. This is what he had to say.
“That was a massive win. They definitely sent a message to all of the CFB letting them know what type of team this is. Beating the #4 team in the nation is not an easy task and they fought and conquered. Even with QB injuries and RB injuries, they still found ways to get the ball off to their playmakers and let them impact the game in different ways. The defense played great against one of the best QBs in CFB right now. The energy was wild all game. The field storm was even crazier,” said Allen.
According to 247Sports Composite, Allen is rated as the No. 91 player in Georgia, the No. 116 WR, and the No. 777 player nationally. Don’t be fooled by the rating though, Allen is a much better player than the rating suggests. In terms of what he brings to Georgia Tech, it is his speed and big play ability. This season he has 31 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns. Allen is having a career year in terms of production and has improved his numbers every year he has been on varsity.
One of his most impressive plays this season came against Douglas County, a state champion hopeful. The game was televised on the Peachtree Sports Network. Allen blew past the defense and the ball was slightly overthrown in the back of the endzone, but it didn’t matter. Allen dragged his feet while falling out of bounds with the clutch catch in the fourth quarter. Probably one of the better catches you will see this season from the Buford star.
Allen has been unguardable throughout this season in the GHSA. He had a dominant game against rival Mill Creek finishing with 174 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a region championship win. In the game, you saw his full WR bag on display. His ability to be a threat in the red zone and sky for the football. His ability to catch a screen and take it the distance for a touchdown. Also, his ability to be a YAC (yards after catch) monster on short hitches and quick routes. Allen also made his presence felt on special teams in the return game setting his offense up in good territory all game.
There is no doubt in my mind that Allen will find a role on the team next year as a true freshman. He was clocked at 21.2 MPH top speed in their recent win over Lowndes in the second round of the playoffs according to Titan Sports. The crazy thing is that it’s not even his fastest time this year. He’s been clocked at 22 MPH a couple of times this season. Whether it is in the return game on special teams or certain packages that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner draws up for him, Allen will find a way on the gridiron.
This is one of those flips where people overlook Allen and do not consider it to be big, which shouldn't be the case. The problem is he is vastly underrated even as a three-star prospect. He does so many things well and the versatility he will bring to the Yellow Jacket program could make him a star. Yes, he is that good. If you want to see Allen in uniform, he will be on TV again this Friday night against North Gwinnett on the Peachtree Sports Network. Here is more info.
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Aaron Philo Finishes as Highest-Graded Quarterback In College Football In Week 13
Georgia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections for the Yellow Jackets After Defeating NC State
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Open as 20.5 Point Underdogs vs Georgia Bulldogs in Rivalry Matchup