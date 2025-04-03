2026 Four Star ATH Heze Kent Lists Georgia Tech Among His Six Finalists And Sets His Commitment Date
Georgia Tech is in competition with another major in-state prospect, Heze Kent. In his top six that was just released, Kent included Miami, Florida, Georgia Tech, Texas, Florida State, and Alabama. He is set to commit on July 12th between the finalists.
According to 247Sports Composite, he is rated at the No. 8 OT, the No. 15 player in Georgia, and the No. 113 player nationally. He is currently being crystalballed to the Miami Hurricanes with predictions coming in from 247Sports. If he does indeed commit to the Hurricanes, he would be the ninth commitment of the 2026 cycle. However, there is still time and the Yellow Jackets do have a chance. Let's take a deeper look at it.
A thing to watch for Kent is if he locks in an official visit with Georgia Tech. Kent has locked in official visits with Florida on May 30th, Miami on June 6th, Texas on June 13th, Florida State on June 15th, and Alabama on June 20th. No word on whether he will schedule an official visit with the Yellow Jackets, but something to certainly monitor.
This past season for Brunswick, he finished with 41 catches for 983 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 211 yards and eight touchdowns. One of his best games came in the final game of the season against Coffee. Kent finished with five catches for 303 yards and a touchdown, setting a career-high in receiving yards. He led Brunswick to a 10-2 record and the second round of the playoffs.
Kent is a tweener in my opinion, and a guy who can play multiple positions, which makes him such a rare talent. Kent stands at 6’5 and 300 pounds per 247Sports. He plays and moves extremely well for his size. He is equally as good at blocking at the tackle position as he is a receiver. At the next level, he can be a staple offensive tackle with NFL potential, but he can also be a dynamic tight end who can pass block and go out for routes and catch passes.
The biggest question is how college coaches will perceive Kent and whether they will allow him to maximize his talent as both a tackle and tight end/wide receiver. It is practically impossible to play both positions, but as I alluded to above, he can be a blocker and a pass catcher at the tight end spot. Now, that could require him to shed some weight to fit a more traditional tight-end role, but he certainly has the attributes and size to play the position. When Kent is on the football field, he is a treat to watch because you never know when he is capable of making a big impact. He project as an offensive lineman at the next level but it will be interesting to see how his career plays out.
