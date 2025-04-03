Georgia Tech Portal Target Jeremiah Wilkinson Reveals Transfer Decision
Georgia Tech pursued one of the top guards in the transfer portal, Cal's Jeremiah Wilkinson, but he made his decision today and it was not the Yellow Jackets. Wilkinson is going to play at Georgia for Mike White and Georgia Tech will have to find other options to pursue.
Georgia Tech has lost point guard Nait George and forwards Duncan Powell and Ibrahim Souare to the transfer portal and the roster has holes it needs to fill. Wilkinson would have been a great addition, but Damon Stoudamire will have to look elsewhere. Wilkinson was the ACC's sixth man of the year at Cal this season and averaged 15.1 PPG this season on 39% shooting from the field and 32% from three. As Bishop noted, Wilkinson previously played at The Skill Factory and McEachern High School.
As a recruit, Wilkinson was a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and ranked as the No. 253 player in the country, No. 34 combo guard in the country, and No. 20 player in the state of Georgia.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Forward Ibrahim Souare Has Entered The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech QB Coach Chris Weinke Details How He Evaluates and Recruits The Most Important Position on The Field
2026 Four Star DL Deuce Geralds Lists Georgia Tech As A Finalist