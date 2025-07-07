2026 Four-Star Cornerback Lasiah Jackson Makes College Commitment Decision
Just a couple of days after losing out on in-state four-star cornerback Dorian Barney, Georgia Tech has missed out on another highly rated in-state defensive back. Today, four-star cornerback Lasiah Jackson made his college commitment choice and he chose the Stanford Cardinal over the Yellow Jackets and others.
Jackson plays at Lee County High School in Georgia and per the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 123 player in the country, the No. 13 cornerback, and the No. 17 player in the state of Georgia. He had other offers from Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Alabama, and others.
Here is the scouting report on Jackson courtesy of 247sports national analyst Hudson Standish:
"Bigger-bodied defensive back hovering around 6-foot-3, 170 pounds who could feasibly play all five positions in the defensive backfield. Emerged early on in his prep career as a two-way contributor for South Georgia power program Lee County before transitioning to a full-time role as a defensive back as a junior. Has consistently tested off the charts in combine settings. Handles man coverage assignments with ease thanks to his superb reactionary athleticism, short-area quickness, and physical gifts. Checks boxes between the ears, outstanding football IQ which routinely shows up on tape in a number of different ways. More of an opportunistic striker at this stage of his development, but will flatten ball carriers when given a runway. Ascending defensive back prospect with an all-conference caliber ceiling at the Power Four level."
Georgia Tech had a solid recruiting weekend, landing a pair of commitments from edge rusher Chris Carbin and defensive tackle Freddie Wilson.
From our own Najeh Wilkins:
"Wilson had a productive junior season with 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. One of his best games came against Eustis (FL) where he recorded six tackles and a season-high three sacks for Spruce Creek. He recorded a season-high 10 tackles against Flagler Palm Coast (FL) in the first round of the playoffs in a 36-35 victory."
According to 247Sports Composite, Wilson is a three-star prospect, the No. 60 DL, the No. 72 player in Florida, and the No. 515 player nationally.
Georgia Tech's 2026 class currently has 20 commitments and is ranked No. 36 in the country at 247Sports.