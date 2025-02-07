Georgia Tech Football: Grading the Yellow Jackets Hire of Blake Gideon As Defensive Coordinator
Just days after former defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci left for the NFL, Brent Key has found a new defensive coordinator for Georgia Tech. Former Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon is going to be taking over for Santucci on The Flats and looking to continue the progress that Santucci had made with the defense.
While losing Santucci is certainly a loss and I won't argue otherwise, I think that Georgia Tech and Key made a good hire that has a chance to be successful.
Let's dig into it.
Gideon has been coaching safeties for the Longhorns since 2021 and was a former All-Big 12 defensive back with the Longhorns and a four-year starter. This past season, the Longhorns had one of the top defenses in the country and Gideon has a reputation as a good recruiter. He has never been a defensive coordinator however and that could be an adjustment. Texas ranked No. 1 in the country in passing yards per attempt (5.69 ypa) and No. 1 in passing yards per completion (9.52) in the country this season.
Georgia Tech is replacing a lot of snaps on the defensive line but brings back impact player Jordan van den Berg up front. The linebackers are bringing most of their snaps back aside from Trenilyas Tatum and have made important additions through the portal with Melvin Jordan (Oregon State) and Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech), not to mention Tah'j Butler as a young player who showed flashes this past season. The secondary is losing seniors Warren Burrell and LaMiles Brooks, but also returns Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Clayton Powell-Lee, and is bringing in new talent through the portal, but also high school recruiting with four-star players Tae Harris and Dalen Penson. There is talent on The Flats for Gideon to work with, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. The pass rush was not very good last season and might be the No. 1 question mark on the roster heading into the spring.
Gideon was named safeties coach for the Longhorns on January 22, 2021.
The 2023 season was highlighted by the consistency of veteran Jerrin Thompson, the emergence of former walk-on Michael Taaffe, true freshman Derek Williams Jr. and the leadership of transfer Jalen Catalon. Thompson and Taaffe own a share of the team lead with three interceptions each, while Williams led all defensive backfield newcomers with 42 tackles and 24 solo tackles.
In 2022, Texas featured the emergence defensive backs Jahdae Barron and Jerrin Thompson as well as veteran Anthony Cook, who each registered career years to earn honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference accolades from the league’s coaches. Barron had a team-leading 11.5 tackles for loss and had an interception return and fumble return for scores. Thompson led all defensive backs with 83 tackles and tied for the team lead with seven pass breakups, both career bests, while Cook posted career highs with 61 tackles (35 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups.
Gideon returned to Austin after spending one season as special teams coordinator at Ole Miss.
Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Gideon served as the special teams coordinator and nickelbacks coach at Houston for one season.
Prior to Houston, Gideon was cornerbacks coach at Georgia State in 2018. He spent the previous two seasons on staff as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Western Carolina. In 2017, Gideon helped coach a Western Carolina defense that ranked No. 15 nationally in passing yards per game allowed and No. 20 in pass efficiency defense.
Gideon began his coaching career as a defensive quality control assistant at Florida in 2014 before moving on to Auburn to serve as a defensive graduate assistant.
Final Grade: B+
There is a lot to like about Gideon. He is a good recruiter and has helped out together some really good pass defenses in his career, as well as developing players into NFL-caliber prospects. Georgia Tech had a below-average pass defense last season but has talent there and should see improvement under Gideon. The main reason this is just a B+ and not an A or an A- is the lack of coordinator experience. Being a coordinator is different and more challenging than his previous jobs and while there is plenty of reason to think this will be a good hire, there is a downside as well. Spring practice is not far away and Gideon will be looking to hit the ground running in Atlanta. Key has made good hires when it comes to his staff and has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this.
