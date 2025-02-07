Way Too Early CFB Odds: Georgia Tech Is An Early Favorite In Their Opening Game vs Deion Sanders and Colorado
The start of the 2025 college football season is still six months away and spring practice has yet to start, but it is never too early too look ahead at some of the biggest games to start the season.
One of the most intriguing games of the opening weekend is going to be Georgia Tech at Colorado. There are plenty of storylines for both sides in this game. Georgia Tech is returning a lot of starters, made some key transfer additions, and got one of the best recruiting classes in program history. The Yellow Jackets are already being discussed as a potential dark horse in the ACC race and a win on the road vs Colorado would be a great way to start the year. On the Colorado side, they will be playing without 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and likely top ten pick Shedeur Sanders for the first time in Deion Sanders tenure with the Buffaloes. How are they going to look in the first game?
When looking ahead to this game, Fanduel Sportsbook has Georgia Tech as an early 4.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 56.5.
FootballScoop's Zach Barnett ranked it as one of the best non-conference games of the 2025 season:
12. Georgia Tech at Colorado (Aug. 30): "In the 35th anniversary of the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes' split national championship, it's the beginning of a new era for Colorado football in one way or the other. Either it's Game 1 of Coach Prime 2.0 as Deion Sanders coaches without Shedeur Sanders for the first time ever, or it's Game 1 of Coach TBD if Deion actually does take the Cowboy's job."
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
There is still plenty of time between now and August, but there is certainly a case for Georgia Tech to be ranked in the preseason top 25. Quarterback Haynes King is returning, running back Jamal Haynes is also back, joined by Penn transfer Malachi Hosley, a talented receiving corps, an offensive line that returns All-ACC guard Keylan Rutledge, and talent from a defense that was much better in 2024 than 2023. The most important retentions might be on the coaching staff. Coordinators Buster Faulkner and Tyler Santucci are slated to be back, as well the rest of the coaching staff. Georgia Tech has one of the best coaching staffs in the ACC and being able to retain them is huge for next season.
The pieces are in place for a potential special season in 2025 and while Georgia Tech always plays a tough schedule, next year's schedule is not as tough as years past. Yes, they play Georgia and Clemson, but no other team on their schedule is likely to start the year ranked. That is not to say that it will be a cakewalk, but Notre Dame is not on the schedule, nor is Miami or SMU. The trip to Colorado to start the year could be tough, but the Buffaloes are losing likely top-10 picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. As far as schedules go, next year's looks to be breaking in favor of Georgia Tech being able to contend in the ACC.
Related Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Make Top 10 For 2026 Cornerback Hakim Satterwhite
Report: Georgia Tech Set To Hire Texas Safeties Coach Blake Gideon To Be Its New Defensive Coordinator
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Signee Tae Harris Named To 247Sports All-Impact Team For 2025