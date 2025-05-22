2026 Georgia Tech Commit Traeviss Stevenson Updates His Official Visit Schedule
Georgia Tech commit Traeviss Stevenson has updated his official update schedule.
Per Alex Farrer of Rivals, Georgia Tech commit Traeviss Stevenson has updated his official visit schedule and is set to visit FSU (May 30th), Texas (June 6th), Auburn (June 10th), Georgia Tech (June 13th), and Georgia (June 20th).
Stevenson has been committed to the Yellow Jackets since March 18th. Since announcing his commitment to Georgia Tech the offers have come rolling in for Stevinson. He has picked offers from Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Florida State and more.
He visited the Yellow Jackets unofficially on April 12th for a spring visit, and he remains committed to the Yellow Jackets despite the recent buzz and traction he has gained on the recruiting trail.
Stevenson had an impressive showing in an Under Armour camp, running a 4.51 laser dash and a 4.46 shuttle. To put it frankly, he is an athlete who can do a bunch of different things well and has a high upside.
Here is more on what he accomplished during his senior campaign.
“Stevenson plays both ways for Brooks County, who was the state runner-up in 2024 losing to eventual state champion Bowdon. On offense, he finished his season with 29 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he was even better and was the third leading tackler for the Trojans finishing with 74 tackles. Stevenson also finished with 10 pass deflections, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had multiple games this past season where he finished with double-digit tackles. One of his best games came against Irwin County where Stevenson finished with 10 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His big breakout game came in the season opener against Cook, where he finished with two interceptions, showcasing his ballhawk ability. Stevenson is rated as a three-star prospect per Rivals.”
It will be a commitment to continue to watch, especially with the Georgia Bulldogs, an in-state rival lurking and other SEC and ACC programs joining the race.