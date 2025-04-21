Georgia Tech Makes The Final Eight For 2026 Defensive Back Jamar Owens
Georgia Tech is in on the sweepstakes for one of the best ball hawking safeties in the class of 2026, Jamar Owens. Owens released his top 8 on Easter Sunday which included, Georgia Tech, Florid State, Florida, Auburn, North Carolina, LSU, Indiana, and USC.
Owens is the definition of versatility. While many recognize him for his elite playmaking ability in pass coverage having tallied an impressive nine interceptions over his first three seasons. His impact goes beyond defending the air. He’s a more-than-capable open-field tackler, consistently shutting down opponents in space. His junior season was a testament to his defensive prowess, as he recorded 59 total tackles, including three for loss. One of Owens’ most memorable performances came in a State televised matchup against Buford, where he filled the stat sheet with a dominant showing. He posted eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, and an interception, proving his ability to deliver in crucial moments. What made the performance even more remarkable? He achieved all of this after missing two consecutive games.
Owens is an Atlanta native and has been on Georgia Tech's campus on multiple occasions, most recently last spring for the annual 7v7 Corky Kell Dave Hunter event, and attended an unofficial visit to The Flats on April 3, 2023. Most recently Owens has been active, making a trip to Los Angeles, California to visit Lincoln Riley and the Trojans earlier this April.
According to 247 Sports, Owens is rated a 3-star safety, rated as the 79th overall player in Georgia, the 62nd best safety in the country and the No. 759 player in the country. His play speaks much louder than his rankings, Owens has garnered a lot of respect nationally as someone not to test on the regular.
During the 7v7 season, you can catch Owens in action competing with Cam Newton's personal team, C1N.
Additional Links
Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Falls From Top Spot In The Conference After Being Swept By Miami
Georgia Tech Makes The Final Ten For Elite 2026 DB Jordan Smith
Former Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell De-Commits From Georgetown and Reopens recruitment