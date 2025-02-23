Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets NET Ranking Drops Nine Spots After Loss to Boston College
After winning five of their previous seven games, Georgia Tech came into Saturday's game against Boston College with an opportunity to get their eighth conference victory and set themselves up for a potential first round bye in the ACC Tournament. Instead, they squandered the opportunity and lost to the Eagles on the road. Now, Georgia Tech is still in the mix for a first round bye, but there is no denying that they missed an opportunity to get a key win.
Predictably, Georgia Tech's NET ranking dropped after their loss. Georgia Tech dropped nine spots, from 119 to 128. The Yellow Jackets are 2-5 against Quad 1 teams, 0-6 vs Quad 2 teams, 4-2 vs Quad 3 teams, and 7-1 vs Quad 4 teams.
For a refresher, here is how the NCAA calculates NET Ranking:
"The 2024-25 men's basketball season marks the seventh season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. In May 2020, the NCAA announced there will be changes made to the NCAA Evaluation Tool to increase accuracy and simplify it by reducing a five-component metric to just two.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home.
Everyone is still looking up at Duke though. The Blue Devils blasted Illinois at Madison Square Garden last night and are still very much the team to beat in the ACC. Louisville and Clemson remain right behind them though and both have not lost a game since losing to Georgia Tech.
Wake Forest saw their NCAA Tournament hopes take a serious hit yesterday with a double-digit loss to NC State. The Demon Deacons are still 4th in the ACC, but it looks like they will need a serious ACC Tournament run to make it into the field.
SMU also saw their tournament hopes take a hit. The Mustangs had a chance to get a good win vs Clemson, but came up short. It has been a good first season in the ACC for SMU, but they may be on the outside looking in. North Carolina has won three in a row and remains in 6th place, while Stanford finds themselves in 7th place after their win vs Cal last night.
Then there is the mess of 7-9 teams. Florida State, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech are all tied for 8th place in the standings. Yesterday was a missed opportunity for Georgia Tech, as they lost on the road to Boston College. Notre Dame and Virginia are both 6-10 while Syracuse and Cal are both 5-11 and barely clinging on to a spot in the conference tournament. NC State, Boston College and Miami are still the bottom three teams, but the Eagles and Wolfpack still have hope to get into the field.
ACC Standings (2/23)
1. Duke (15-1 ACC, 24-3 Overall)
2. Louisville (14-2, 21-6)
3. Clemson (13-2, 21-5)
4. Wake Forest (11-5, 19-8)
5. SMU (11-5, 20-7)
6. North Carolina (10-6, 17-11)
7. Stanford (9-7, 17-10)
8. Florida State (7-9, 16-11)
9. Pittsburgh (7-9, 16-11)
10. Georgia Tech (7-9, 13-14)
11. Virginia Tech (7-9, 12-15)
12. Notre Dame (6-10, 12-15)
13. Virginia (6-10, 13-14)
14. Syracuse (5-11, 11-16)
15. Cal (5-11, 12-15)
16. NC State (4-12, 11-16)
17. Boston College (4-12, 12-15)
18. Miami (2-14, 6-21)
