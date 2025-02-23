Georgia Tech's Offense Bounces Back to Defeat Marshall 11-6 and Win Game Three of the Series

𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐎 🌮 @_AlexHernandez2 💣



Alex's 2nd of the weekend got outta here QUICK. 106 off the bat



ACCNX - https://t.co/n7a5yNgNd4#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ZJl7tMMSuS