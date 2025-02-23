Georgia Tech's Offense Bounces Back to Defeat Marshall 11-6 and Win Game Three of the Series
After their offense no-showed vs Marshall in game two of the weekend series, it rebounded nicely today in an 11-6 win. Georgia Tech piled up 14 hits, 11 RBIs, and two home runs today against the Thundering Herd to win game three of the weekend series and move their overall record to 6-1.
Riley Stanford got the win today for the Yellow Jackets, but it was a shaky outing for him. He gave up only two hits, but hit five batters as well as walking two others.
The bullpen was strong up until the 9th inning. In innings 5-8, Georgia Tech allowed only one hit and no earned runs. The bullpen has a been a strenght for Georgia Tech this season and that continued today (up till the 9th).
Let's recap a win in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. DH Alex Hernandez
5. LF Caleb Daniel
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. 2B Carson Kerce
9. C Drew Rogers
After a scoreless 1st inning, Georgia Tech faced their first bit of trouble in the 2nd. Stanford had a problem with hitting batters today and after a pop-out to start the inning, he hit two batters and walked another two, but allowed no runs. A pickoff attempt prevented a run from scoring and kept Marshall scoreless, but it was a sign of things to come.
Georgia Tech scored their first run in the bottom of the 2nd. Daniel hit a leadoff double and then Lackey advanced him to third on a ground out and then he scored on an error that also got Brosius on base. Georgia Tech led 1-0, but Kerce and Rogers struck out to end the inning.
After a quick third inning from Stanford, Georgia Tech's offense went to work. Lodise hit a leadoff double to start the bottom of the 3rd and after a Burress ground out, Schmidt hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 2-0. Hernandez was next at the plate and he blasted a two-run home run to make it 4-0.
They did not hold a four-run lead for long. A walk, another hit batter, and an error loaded the bases once again for Marshall and this time they took advantage. A 2-RBI double cut the lead to 4-2 and then another runner scored on a ground out. Georgia Tech's lead had been cut to 4-3.
Georgia Tech would get one run back in the 5th inning. Kerce hit a leadoff single and after advancing to 2nd on a ground out, Burress hits a two out RBI single to extend Georgia Tech's lead to 5-3.
Porter Burrsema came in to replace Stanford, but he walked a batter and hit another to put two runners on with no outs and he was pulled quickly in favor of Mason Patel, who had a nine-strikeout performance vs Georgia Southern last Tuesday. Patel did load the bases with another hit batter but found a way out of the inning without allowing any runs.
After a couple of quiet innings, the Yellow Jackets offense put some distance between themselves and Marshall.
Hernandez led the inning off with a double and a groundout from Daniel advanced him to third. After Lackey was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, Brosius hit a sac fly to drive in Hernandez and extend the lead to 6-3. Lackey then stole second and Kerce walked, leading the way for Rogers to blast a three-run home run to give Georgia Tech their biggest lead of the day 9-3. After a pitching change for Marshall, Lodise grounded out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech was able to get their comfortable lead back.
After Patel worked a 1-2-3 top of the 6th, the offense added another run, but it could have been more. Burress popped up to start the inning and then Schmidt singled to give Georgia Tech a baserunner. After Hernandez flew out, Lackey had a two-out single to put another runner on. A big RBI single from Lackey gave Georgia Tech a 10-3 lead over Marshall and then Brosius was hit by a pitch to load the bases. No more runs scored however with Kerce flying out to left field, but another run was added as the game moved to the 7th.
After a scoreless 7th inning, Georgia Tech added their final run of the game. Neises came in to pinch hit for Kerce after the Yellow Jackets got two runners on base and he hit a sac fly to extend the lead to 11-3 heading into the final inning.
The game was never in danger in the 9th, but it was a sloppy ending. Jake Lankie came in to finish the game off for the Yellow Jackets, but it was a rough outing for him. He gave up a leadoff single and then a double to put runners on second and third with no outs. After a foul out, Marshall hit an RBI single to make it 11-4. Then, a 2-RBI double cut the lead to five runs and made it 11-6. Danny Hall opted to pull Lankie and insert Ryan Johnson into the game. Johnson struck out the final two batters of the game and got Georgia Tech an 11-6 win over the Thundering Herd.
The Yellow Jackets are now 6-1 this season and will go for the series win tomorrow afternon at 1:00 p.m. ET.
