2027 DB Ethan Hauser Talks Georgia Tech Offer and 2024 High School Football Season
Ethan Hauser is a name to know and to watch for in the Peach State. Hauser is only a sophomore, but has impeccable ball skills and is also a hard hitter. Hauser caught his first interception this season against Discovery, making a great play on the ball and stealing it away from the receiver. He has nine offers including Georgia Tech, Florida, and Auburn and much more. He dives into his offer with the Yellow Jackets.
“I have been on three visits since the season started Tech, Florida, and Auburn. All of the schools have been very good and I really enjoy the visits and the coaching staff. I have formed some pretty good relationships with them all over the past few months,” said Hauser.
“The overall experience and atmosphere was amazing at Georgia Tech. The city in the background of the stadium looks like something out of a movie. The night game also added many attributes to the viewing and experience of the game. Tech has a very passionate fan base with a student section that’s unmatched,” said Hauser.
Hauser has been enjoying the relationship he is building with defensive backs coach Cory Peoples and assistant DB coach Quentin Jones.
“Coach Peoples is a stand up personable guy. He is always showing lots of love. He does a great job of making sure me and my family feel welcome when we visit tech, from me all the way down to my baby sister,” said Hauser. “In this game relationships matter a great deal, and it’s been great getting to know coach People’s, Coach Quentin Jones as well, can’t forget him. Both are strong leaders and get the best out of the DBs over at Tech.”
Buford is known for producing great defensive backs more recently KJ Bolden who is playing a key role for the Georgia Bulldogs as a true freshman. Hauser is already learning from another great defensive back in Devin Williams (Auburn commit) and Chris Garland who have been coaching him up.
“Learning from DBS like Devin is great. It gives me a chance to understand how they view the game from their perspective, and then apply it to what I am seeing. He’s been playing at a high level for us for a long time, so he’s been very helpful,” said Hauser. “So has Chris Garland, he’s been a great mentor for me also. As a whole, our DB room is pretty great, a lot of talent everywhere. Coach May and coach Hunter do a great job with us.”
Player rankings came out recently for 247Sports and On3 for the sophomore class. Hauser wasn’t on it but you can expect for him to be when the rankings get updated next year. He is already making plays on varsity and has been a key player on special teams this season for Buford. Expect his role to continue to expand with the team as the season goes on and he continues to build more trust with the coaching staff. Hauser has his eyes set on helping his team go all the way. Buford is a 6A state title contender and recently picked up a significant win against top-ranked Douglas County.
“Obviously the main goal is to go all of the way with my brothers. We have a great team and are extremely capable of bringing another championship home to Buford. I am confident in our squad and look forward to going to battle week after week with my team,” said Hauser. “Some personal goals are just to maintain a key leadership role and to always get bigger, faster and stronger as the season goes along into the offseason. Off the field, my aim will always be to maintain an A/B honor roll in all my studies and just to continue to build strong relationships with my coaches, my brothers, and those who are recruiting me.
It won’t be long till Hauser is a national name and beginning to garner ACC and SEC interest. Hauser is an exemplary player on and off the field and is a great student in the classroom. His journey is just getting started.