2028 DL Tory Clark Reacts To Georgia Tech Offer & Spring Visit



Georgia Tech is just a day away from its spring game, and preparing to show college football the team they have and what they have been working on. The Yellow Jackets haven’t wasted time in building relationships with recruits, not just for the 2027 class, but also for the future. One of those is 2028, DL Tory Clark, who is beginning to rise as a recruit. More schools are recruiting him and hosting him for visits. Georgia Tech is the latest to offer.

“First of all, I am blessed and fortunate to have received that offer. I’m really excited about this offer, and I am looking forward to building a relationship and connecting with the coaches. I was born in Atlanta, raised in Atlanta, and I grew up on GT football. Clearly, the program is on the move in a positive way. A good season last year,” said Clark.

The Yellow Jackets continue to set the standard as one of the best academic institutions in the country and have been known for producing CEO, high-ranking officials, and much more. That has caught the attention of Clark, but he also has a close family member who went to Georgia Tech and graduated from the university.

“Well, the school has a strong academic reputation. The campus is right in the heart of Atlanta. Making it easy for my family to see games. Plus, my mom is alumni,” said Clark.

The rapport he is building with the coaching staff is continuing to grow. The talent level of the team also excites him, and seeing how fast they move and the physicality is standing out to him. Georgia Tech made a number of moves to make the defensive line better. It certainly has caught the eye of Clark.

“It’s a good coaching staff. Overall, there are some talented coaches. Coach Key went to Georgia Tech and was a former player, and came back to coach his former team. That’s a different level of commitment. The defensive line looks good. They look fast and physical,” said Clark.

The Yellow Jackets defense has continued to set the tone this spring and will be something to watch on Saturday. Recruits are taking notice, and it has been something that has stood out. It is still early in the recruitment for Clark, but the Yellow Jackets are setting the tone. Now the question is if Clark will get back on campus for a game-day visit.

