2028 OL Terrence Brandon JR Showing Strong Interest In Georgia Tech

Three-star offensive lineman Terrence Brandon Jr has continued to garner major college interest and is beginning to stand out as one of the better offensive linemen in the 2028 class. He has nearly 15 offers and has several college coaches calling, looking to recruit him. There is one particular in-state school he really likes.

“Georgia Tech made a strong impression on me; one of the reasons is that it was one of the first schools to offer me, which means a lot to me. The relationship with Coach Key and the staff is amazing. Every time I see Coach Key in person, he comes and speaks first. It’s always a good conversation, which is rare for head coaches to stop and talk. With the rest of the staff, Coach Mo, Ted Baugh, Coach Brock, and Coach Bell stay in touch with me pretty often just with texts and phone calls,” said Brandon Jr.

“The thing that stands out the most to me about GT is how they’re on the rise. What I mean by on the rise each year is their record has been getting better and better, and you can see it’s something special going on in the program based on the ‘27 commits they have so far.”

Georgia Tech has constructed a very impressive 2027 class that ranks in the top 25 in the nation with at least nine blue-chip prospects. They have done a great job of standing out and getting recruits who can be key difference makers in the future for the program. Brandon Jr has taken notice and is looking forward to getting back on campus to see the Yellow Jackets even more in the fall.

“I will be going to Ga Tech twice this fall. My first time going will be at the Colorado game, then I’ll make another stop later on in the season,” said Brandon Jr.

The other element to watch with Brandon Jr is that his teammate, Joshua Sam-Epelle, is currently committed to the Yellow Jackets. There could be an opportunity to play with him in the future and on the Flats, given how much they try to recruit him. He is relishing that opportunity and is looking forward to playing with him again.

“It would mean a lot for me to join Josh at Gt I mean, when I got to DC, Josh was coaching me up most of the time when the coach wasn’t available, so it’ll be amazing to spend another 3-4 years with Josh,” said Brandon Jr.

Brandon Jr has his eyes set on doing big things this season and taking a step forward with Douglas County, which has state championship aspirations.

“I have many things I want to accomplish. I’m taking a bigger role this year at DC now that I’m not behind Eddie, Julius, and Chase. I’m expecting to go all-state and win a state championship. That’s my standard. I believe I’m one of the best offensive linemen in the country, and I play for one of the best teams in the country as well, and it’s going to show this year,” said Brandon Jr.

Brandon Jr is just getting started and has all the capabilities to be an elite prospect and one of the top players in the country. It is still early in the 2028 cycle, but he will be one to watch. Georgia Tech already has a leg up on the competition for Brandon Jr.; now the question is how hard will they pursue him?