Is This Brent Key's Best Offensive Line Class Ever at Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech has been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail in the entire country this summer, improving their class from three commitments all the way up to 26, including a slew of blue-chip prospects. Currently, the Yellow Jackets have the No. 24 class in the country, good for 5th in the ACC, behind Miami, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Cal.

Just a couple of recruiting cycles ago, Georgia Tech had one of the best classes in school and history and there are some similiarities to the 2025 class. The 2025 class was headlined by the strong offensive linemen in the class, particularly five-star OT Josh Petty. The 2025 class also had four-star OL Peyton Joseph (no longer with the program), three-star OL Kevin Peay Jr, three-star OT Xavier Canales, and three-star IOL Jimmy Bryson.

While those players are still developing, they project to be impact players at some point in time while at Georgia Tech.

The 2026 OL class that Georgia Tech put together has talent as well, but they may need a couple of years to develop, though Brent Key was very complementary of both Courtlin and Courtney Heard during the spring. Georgia Tech was able to flip three-star OL Krew Moledor late in the process, but I don't think he is going to be a factor this season and will need time to develop.

I would argue that on talent, this 2027 class might just be better and a little deeper than the 2025 OL class, though this group does not have the five star prospect like 2025 did.

Why 2027 could be better

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think the depth of this class and the amount of blue-chip players is what will set this 2027 OL class apart.

Landing four-star OL Joshua Sam-Epelle over other top programs in the country, including Kirby Smart and Georgia, was the biggest win so far for Key and Georgia Tech this cycle. He is a borderline top 100 prospect and one of the best in the state of Georgia. Key has continuously talked about keeping the in-state prospects they want and this was a clear win.

It is not just Sam-Epelle though.

Kal-El Johnson chose Georgia Tech over some other competitiors in the ACC and is also considered a four-star prospect. He is one of the best players in the state of Ohio, which is not as talented as Georgia, but is a good state for High School football.

Both Sam-Epelle and Johnson are two possible high-end starters in the future for the Yellow Jackets.

While the other prospects in this class might not be as highly-rated, they can still develop and become starters as well.

Three-star OL Jordan Dillon, three-star OL Braylin Mills, and three-star OL Jaiden Thompson were nice additions to the class and with the coaching, development, and attention to detail that both Key and Allen Mogridge put into the position, it is not hard to see why these highly-rated OL want to come and play for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff.

Of course, these players still have a full senior season to continue to develop and Georgia Tech has to ensure that these players stay in the class, but if they do, this could be the best OL class that Key has put together, which will continue the trend of Georgia Tech having one of the best and most physical offensive lines in the ACC and the country.