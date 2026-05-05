2028 WR Prospect Kevin Hughes Jr Reacts To Georgia Tech Offer: "It Honestly Feels So Surreal"

Georgia Tech sent out a number of offers from the 2028 class on Monday, namely at the wide receiver position. Milton WR Jazz Lewis, Stephenson WR Kruz Marion, and Collins Hill WR Kevin Hughes Jr all received offers from the Yellow Jackets. Hughes plays for Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. A place that has been known for producing elite players.

Hughes is expected to be a player that is up next and will be a name to watch moving forward.

He reacted to the offer from Georgia Tech.

“It honestly feels so surreal Ive always seen something special in Georgia Tech, and to get that offer means so much to me,” said Hughes.

He had a phone conversation with Georgia Tech and that is when the offer was given verbally.

“It went really well, we talked through a couple of things, and I'm feeling better about the opportunity can’t wait to build a connection with the staff,” said Hughes.

What kind of prospect is he?

Kevin “Rambo” Hughes finished with 32 catches, 479 yards, and four touchdowns as a sophomore this past season. Hughes will be more of a featured player in 2026 as a junior. When you look at his tape, you see a player who is big-bodied and physical, can make plays after the catch, and win the 50/50 ball consistently. He models his game after one wide receiver who does pretty much everything and has done in his career.

“I really see myself as definitely Deebo Samuels. We’re, both not, we’re not as tall. I’m not saying we’re like short or anything, but we’re not as tall. We’re like compact build receivers, and we make plays. We break tackles, we get the ball in our hands, we make plays. So that’s definitely a receiver I see,” said Hughes.

With his potential and ability to make plays, more Power 4 programs will be calling for his services. Hughes will only get bigger, faster, and stronger and be an even better player in 2026. He plays for a program known for producing wide receivers who excel at the next level. A more recent example is Heisman trophy winner who was a two-way star in Travis Hunter Jr, who made his mark at Collins Hill and cemented himself as a college legend. Hughes has the potential to do the same.

It will be interesting to see if the Yellow Jackets will pursue him hard after the offer and if they will host him on campus for a fall Game Day visit.

