2028 WR Mason Freeman Gets Reoffered By Georgia Tech & Talks Latest Spring Visit

Georgia Tech is building a relationship with a rising prospect. Mason Freeman is one of the top wide receivers in the peach state in the 2028 class, visited the Yellow Jackets this weekend. He has come through campus a couple of times, but this time he got a chance to look at the wide receivers, make new relationships, and get a closer look at the campus and facilities. What caught his eye the most was the speed of the wide receivers.

“I think it was good, I liked how fast they moved, what stood out to me was how they get their guys in open space, that's my craft,” said Freeman.

Freeman is coming off an electric year with the Stockbridge Tigers, where he finished with 48 catches, 707 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. He had his best game at Union Grove, finishing with six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He started the season with four consecutive games scoring a touchdown. Freeman also got reoffered by the Yellow Jackets and their new wide receiver coach, Jafar Williams.

Mason Freeman At Spring Practice 2025 | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins- Ga Tech On SI

“It was good, he's a great guy, and he reoffered me today. I'm gonna talk to him so more as the years pass,” said Freeman.

A key thing to watch going forward is how much Williams and the Yellow Jackets will priortize Freeman. Can they get him on campus for a game day visit among their marquee matchups in the fall? Will they go to Stockbridge to see him in person when spring football kicks off for high school in a few weeks? These will all be questions that should have answers in the next few months.

It is still very early in the 2028 recruiting cycle, but offering one of the top players is a great look. The Yellow Jackets have a ton to offer, especially educationally, development on and off the field, and getting guys to the next level. Freeman is one who would fit them perfectly, especially with what he can do with the ball in his hands, yards after catch, and a huge catch radius. Freeman likes what the Yellow Jackets could potentially offer and could see himself staying and playing in Atlanta.

“G-Tech has a hard-working campus with strong classes, especially in engineering, business, and technology. While being located close to home, it has good opportunities, nice buildings, and a fun city environment. I can see myself there,” said Freeman.