Georgia Tech Adds Another Blue Chip Prospect After EDGE Braden Gordon Announced His Commitment

The train continues to roll for the Yellow Jackets, who have added yet another recruit in Braden Gordon to the equation after he committed to Georgia Tech. Gordon was being heavily pursued by Kentucky, but committed shortly after his official visit.

Gordon plays football for Montgomery Catholic in Alabama. There he was, a two-way star on offense and defense. During his junior year, he rushed for 455 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 38 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. Gordon did most of his damage on the defensive side of the ball. He added 65 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. His best game was against Alabama Christian Academy, where he recorded 13 tackles and three tackles for loss. He also added 96 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown in that game.

He has won a number of games for his team with his special abilities on both sides of the ball. Gordon recorded a season-high three sacks against Houston Academy and had multiple multi-sack games last season. As a defensive player, he is relentless and has a great edge about him that fits what the Yellow Jackets want to do. His motor is what sets him apart and makes him a player you must have on your team.

The Yellow Jackets' defensive line is beginning to come together, and they now have three players who are committed to the defensive line. You look at Maleek Lee, Success Nwabude, and now Gordon; it makes for a special group of players you can rely on, especially for the future.

What does it mean?

The Yellow Jackets have had a successful day with four brand new commits. The key is the defensive line that has gotten a whole lot better, especially for the 2027 season. With Gordon and Nwabude, you have cornerstone pieces that can make plays for you on the outside edge. Both have elite motors and are guys who strike fear in you.

The Yellow Jackets now have four blue-chip recruits for the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals. They have catapulted from the No.71 class to the No.38 class in just a day, with more work to be done for them. It is a great sign, especially after a fairly quiet OV weekend, that is beginning to look like they handled business and are making the strides necessary to have a good class.