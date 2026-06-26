2029 DB Jame'l Davis Is One Of The Fastest Rising Prospects In The Nation & Talks Georgia Tech

One of the fastest-rising 2029 prospects in the country is Collins Hill defensive back Jame’l Davis, who saw varsity playing time as a freshman. He took full advantage and had a productive season for the Eagles. He finished with 27 tackles and a forced fumble.

After that freshman production, the offers have continued to roll in for Davis. He has picked up Georgia, Florida State, NC State, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech. While it is still very early in the 2029 cycle and rankings haven’t come out yet, you can bet that when they do, Davis will be one of the higher-ranked prospects. Alabama and Florida State stand out early for Davis, but he likes what he is seeing from Georgia Tech. Here is what he had to say about the Yellow Jackets.

“Georgia Tech, know I'm saying coach Vinnie (Sunseri), you know I'm saying that it was great meeting him, you know, him coming in, and I definitely love what their program is building, you know, and then I'm in it, competing vs Georgia at a high level at two years, really competing at a high level at ACC. It's definitely been something that's been on the lookout. You know I'm saying they're giving Georgia a run for their money, which I respect,” said Davis.

“They're on the same football IQ, you know what saying? And we run the same system as a team. So it definitely is something I look forward to going to, you know what saying? Hitting the visit for one of their games and being around that culture some more.”

Davis is a defensive back who can play anywhere on the field and is known for his high football IQ and being able to anticipate what the offense is doing. To come in and make plays as a freshman for a 7A program and one that won state championships before, says a lot. This year, he will be the starter and one that you will have to pay attention to on the backend of the defense. He is primed for a big season and a massive breakout in 2026.

When it comes to recruiting, it is never too early to build a rapport and start a relationship, especially with a potential marquee player. We have seen in the 2027 cycle that the Yellow Jackets recruit at a high level and bring in talent that could be difference makers. They are starting relationships earlier and earlier with top prospects, and it is making a difference by allowing them to bring in top 25 national recruiting classes. Davis will be a national recruit before his recruiting journey is over.

