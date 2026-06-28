Georgia Tech Is A Finalist for 2027 four-star OT Dewey Young

Georgia Tech has been on a roll when it comes to recruiting in the month of June, but they might not be done just yet. The Yellow Jackets are still in the mix when it comes to several top prospects and one of those is 2027 OT Dewey Young. Young is one of the few blue-chip offensive linemen who have not committed to a program yet, and he announced on social media today that his final four schools are Georgia Tech, Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Colorado.

Vanderbilt makes the Final Four for 2027 OL Dewey Young (@DeweyYoung2027). Commitment set for July 6 at 7pm ET.@Vandy_247 (Graphic by @CfbRalb) pic.twitter.com/EWaHOs8PMU — Tim Wilcox (@TimmyWilcox32) June 28, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Dewey is a 6'5 285 LBS OT prospect who plays his high school football at Kalamazoo Central High School in Kalamazoo, MI and according to the 247Sports Composite, Young is the No. 275 prospect in the country, the No. 24 OT in the country, and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Michigan.

Young has other offers from South Carolina, Colorado, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Georgia, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Indiana, and Ohio State, amongst others.

This would be another strong addition to the Yellow Jackets 2027 class. Georgia Tech has made a priority to recruit strongly on the lines of scrimmage under Brent Key and this class has one of the most underrated offensive line classes in the country. If Young were to become a part of it, that would only make it better.

Georgia Tech has commitments from four-star OL Joshua Sam-Epelle, four-star OL Kal-El Johnson, three-star OL Jaiden Thompson, three-star OL Jordan Dillon, and three-star OL Braylin Mills in their class so far. Sam-Epelle is one of the top offensive line recruits in the country and one of the top prospects in the state of Georgia. They beat out Georgia and other SEC programs for his commitment and was a major win for the program.

Given that Georgia Tech is already at 26 commitments, the Yellow Jackets are not likely to take many more players to their 2027 class, but Young should be an exception.

Current ACC Recruiting Rankings (As of 6/28, rankings courtesy of 247Sports)

Miami (3rd Nationally) Clemson (11th) Virginia Tech (12th) California (20th) Georgia Tech (24th) Pittsburgh (32nd) Syracuse (36th) NC State (37th) Duke (38th) Louisville (39th) Wake Forest (41st) Boston College (43rd) North Carolina (44th) Stanford (52nd) Florida State (55th) Virginia (58th) SMU (82nd)

The Yellow Jackets are closing in on Cal for the No. 4 class in the ACC and they are not terribly far off from Virginia Tech and Clemson. Miami is almost certainly going to finish with the top class in the conference, but Georgia Tech's is very impressive nonetheless.

Georgia Tech has had a tremendous month on the recruiting trail and they could be closing in on another talented prospect.