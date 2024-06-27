A Deep Dive Into Georgia Tech's 2025 Recruiting Class + Next Targets To Watch
What a month of June it has been for the Yellow Jackets as they landed 19 prospects and catapulted themselves into a top 20 class in the country according to Rivals (13th), 247Sports (18th), and ESPN (19th). Every Georgia Tech player who is committed right now is ranked on 247Sports. Let’s take a look at the commits.
The highest-ranked players are four-stars Dalen Penson and Justin Hasenhuetl. Penson is the highest rated prospect for the Yellow Jackets being ranked top 15 at his positions and No.120 Nationally. He is a standout athlete from Sandy Creek High School here in Georgia. He can defend multiple positions and makes plays consistently on defense. Penson has impeccable ball skills and is a natural at the defensive back position. Offensively he was responsible for 1,866 yards of offense and 18 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Penson was a heavily coveted player in the country before committing to the Yellow Jackets.
Justin Hasenhuetl is a standout offensive lineman from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Hasenhuetl is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the country and is rated as high as No.4 by ESPN at his position. He is a very offensive lineman who can be used as a puller in the run game, get to the second level, and be a stout immovable force in pass protection. Before committing to Tech, Hasenhuetl held 31 offers and was drawing major interest from P4 programs.
Safety Fenix Felton plays for Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia, and had a great 2023 season. He played on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he had 31 catches for 489 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned kicks on punts and kickoffs. In total, he had 1,143 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. His best game on the offensive side of the ball came against Callaway where he had nearly as many catches as touchdowns. Felton finished the game with four catches for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns averaging 39 yards per catch.
RB JP Powell had a good junior season for the Pirates and helped lead them to the first round of the playoffs. Last year he rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Defensively, he also had 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Powell is also dangerous in the return game scoring multiple touchdowns in 2023 and averaging 26.4 yards per kick return. He also had two punt returns for touchdowns.
Safety Rasean Dinkins joined his former teammate Isaiah Canion after he committed to the Yellow Jackets. Dinkins has been selected to be first-team all-state for the past two seasons.. In 2022, when he finished the year with 54 tackles, eight interceptions, four PBUS, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles he was named all-state by Georgia Athletic Associations. In 2023, he finished with 41 tackles and was named all-state by the AJC. Dinkins is a talented defensive back who has a high upside and potential.
WR Sam Turner is the best player on Southwest Dekalb and is considered a top wide receiver in the state of Georgia. He finished his junior season with 56 catches for 903 yards and six touchdowns. Turner also plays basketball and baseball. Turner gives the Yellow Jackets a bigger receiving threat that has a large catch radius and can go up and get the ball. Here is why he chose the Yellow Jackets.
“Coach McKnight was previously at Georgia State so I kind of knew him as soon as he got the Georgia Tech job, two days after he hit me up. He’s down to earth and a man of his word. He didn’t rush the process, he took his time. It was good meeting him and building a relationship with him. He is one of the biggest reasons why I committed to Georgia Tech,” said Georgia Tech commit Sam Turner.
“Coach Key is a funny guy. I love how he coaches and how he runs things. He’s an open-minded coach and not just hard-nosed. I love how he runs his program and how Georgia Tech is going to be in the future,” said Turner.
EDGE Andre Fuller was the first commitment for the Yellow Jackets back on. He plays for one of the best in-state programs in Georgia, the Grayson Rams. When I got the chance to see him in spring practice for the Grayson Rams, I was impressed. The way he was dominating practice and continuously making plays in the backfield should excite Yellow Jackets fans. He has a quick first step and uses his hands to get past the offensive lineman.
EDGE Carrington Coombs plays with Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia. He finished with 41 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. Coombs led Hebron Christian to a 6-5 record and a first-round playoff berth. When you watch his Hudl tape, a thing that catches your eye is how quickly he closes down the gap between him and the quarterback or ball carrier. Once he is moving and coming downhill he causes havoc and disrupts offenses.
ATH Jamauri Brice has been part of two excellent teams for Cartersville who both made the semifinals in the playoffs and posted a 25-3 record the last two seasons. Brice was the leading receiver for the Hurricanes in 2023 finishing with 34 catches for 530 yards and five touchdowns. Brice gives the Yellow Jackets great speed and a receiver that can make big plays for the offense.
RB Isaiah Groves had an excellent junior season and dominated Tennessee Football. He rushed for a state-best 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns. Groves also had 14 receptions for 269 yards and five touchdowns. He had a total of 37 touchdowns which ranked him T-3rd in the state. He rushed for 100 yards in every game he played in 2023, and had eight games with more than 200 rushing yards. One of his best games came at Marion County where he ran for a career-best 283 yards and added three rushing touchdowns. He was named Mr.Tennessee Football after his dominant junior season and is rated as a top player in the Volunteer state.
QB Grady Adamson plays for Deer Creek located in Oklahoma. Adamson threw for 2,565 yards and 28 touchdowns and led the Antlers to a 9-3 record. In terms of what makes Adamson special is his ability to improvise and extend plays. He is able to go through his and never gets rattled when the pressure comes. It doesn’t matter what the defense throws his way he is prepared.
“I would say keeping plays alive. If something goes wrong or something messes up, I think I can keep it alive and extend the play. I think even in flag football when I was a kid I would scramble around and see those guys downfield and chuck it to them for a touchdown," said Adamson. "I think it is a part I’ve always had in my game. I think it comes with reps. My sophomore year, I was probably a little bit more happy-footed and trying to get out of there. I think just knowing your offense and trusting your guys just comes with it,” said Georgia Tech commit Grady Adamson.
ATH Connor Roush played a lot of defensive end last season for Wesleyan. Roush is great at setting the edge in the running game and not allowing playmakers to escape his grasp. He takes good angles and very rarely misses tackles. He’s disruptive and causes a lot of havoc that results in turnovers for his team. When he can’t get to the quarterback, he has great awareness to get his hands up and deflect the football. He was named first-team all-region on defense by Georgia High School Football Daily. In 2023, he finished with 46 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. Offensively, he had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. He will play tight end for the Yellow Jackets when he gets on campus.
OT Xavier Canales is a 6’4 and 240-pound prospect who is a force on the edge. When you roll his tape, you see he is a great finisher of blocks. In the run game, Canales is good at securing the edge and getting to the second level of the defense, opening big holes for ball carriers to go through. Also once Canales gets his hands on you, it is tough to get them off. Canales brings a different type of tenacity to the field and is a hard worker.
ATH Cal Faulkner- Faulkner is a do-it-all player for the Lumpkin Indians who are based out of Dahlonega, GA. Last year he played primarily quarterback for the Indians and threw for 1,706 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 969 yards and 18 touchdowns. He combined for a total of 2,675 yards and 37 touchdowns. Faulkner also played defense and was tied for the team-high with two interceptions last season. His standout season saw him get a lot of accolades as he helped make history for the Indians program. Faulkner was named first-team all-state by the Georgia Athletic Association and was named player of the year by Georgia High School Football Daily. He led the Indians to a 12-1 record and the quarterfinals in 2023. It was the best finish and record in program history. Faulkner will play wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
DL Kamron Cullins plays for North Cobb in Kennesaw, Georgia. He helped lead North Cobb to a 7-4 record and the first round of the playoffs in the highest classification in Georgia, 7A. He was selected first-team all-region on defense last season by Georgia High School Football Daily. In terms of what makes him stand out on tape, is that Cullins has a quick first step. He lives in the opponent's backfield and opposing linemen are too slow to react. He is good at using his hands to swim past the lineman and create pressure on the quarterback. In the running game, he is adept at clogging gaps and lanes and creating tackles for loss.
Safety Jayden Barr plays both sides of the ball for the Eastside Eagles. He will play safety for the Yellow Jackets. Defensively, he had 50 tackles and an interception. Offensively, Barr rushed for 600 yards and 16 touchdowns last season for Eastside. His breakout game came against Flowery Branch where he rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Barr was named first-team all-state by the Georgia Athletic Association and the AJC after his junior season.
TE Kevin Roche plays his high school ball at Darien High School in Darien, CT. Roche started to come on more towards the end of the season and finished his junior year with 47 catches for 634 yards and four touchdowns, according to CT Insider. Roche's size stands out to you when you see him play. He is 6’8 and 240 pounds. Height is something you can’t teach and Roche takes full advantage of it and why he held 16 offers before committing to the Yellow Jackets.
OL Kevin Peay is a powerful offensive lineman who is quick at getting to the second level and his ability to do that pops up when you watch him on film. Peay has shown the ability to be a force in the running game and open up big holes for running backs. He is also stout in pass protection and finishes his blocks. This was a solid get for Georgia Tech and with a few years of development, he could be a starter.
OL Jimmy Bryson plays for Baylor School in Tennessee. As far as his prep play goes, Bryson gets time at various positions including offensive tackle and offensive guard. He’s good at pass protection and stout against opposing pass rushers. When you watch his Hudl tape, he is finishing blocks and moving defenders out of the way with his 6’4 and 285-pound frame. I got to see him at the Under Armour camp, and his quick feet and agility caught my eye. He is stout and moves well for his size. Bryson could be a potential starter for Georgia Tech in a few years.
The talent of this class that head coach Brent Key and the Georgia Tech staff have put together is fantastic, and they aren’t done yet. Let’s take a look at other major Georgia Tech targets in the class of 2025.
2025 Targets
Five-Star OL Josh Petty- this one seems like a three-team race between Florida State, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech. Petty was on campus for the Georgia Tech 7 on 7 competition in June. Petty announced his top five on June 4th and is one of the best linemen in the country. He plays for the Fellowship Christian and led them to a 10-3 record and was named first-team all-state for Georgia Athletic Association and AJC.
Four-Star Douglass-Atlanta Safety Jontae Gilbert. Gilbert is set to announce his decision on August 10th. He will choose between Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, and UCF. Gilbert is one of the best defensive back prospects in the country. The Yellow Jackets were able to remain in contention for the standout DB after he took an official visit to the Flats in June.
Four-Star OL Cortez Smith- He took an OV back in June to Georgia Tech. Smith has set a commitment date for July 20th. Smith is down to his final four schools Miami, South Carolina, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. A thing to note for Smith is that his former high school teammate at Parkview Jordan Floyd is a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket.
Three-Star Spruce Creek DL Derry Norris- Someone the program is very high on and wants pretty badly. As a junior, he finished with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, seven sacks and three QB hurries. According to 247Sports Composite, Norris is a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 59 defensive lineman, No. 79 player in Florida, and No. 584 player nationally. Norris is expected to make a commitment decision on June 28th.
Three-Star EDGE Rusher Herbert Scroggins- This has been an interesting recruitment and one that the Yellow Jackets are in contention for. Scroggins postponed his recruitment after taking a visit to Miami and no date has been set. He is currently crystballed to the Miami Hurricanes. Scroggins put up great numbers for Benedictine finishing with 84 tackles, 12 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss in his junior season.
Three-Star WR Phillip Wright- took an official visit to the Flats on May 31st. According to 247Sports Composite, Wright is a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 21 player in Louisiana, No. 33 athlete, and No. 532 player nationally. Wright has blazing speed and competed in the New Balance Nationals this past spring in the 60M. Currently, he is crystballed to Michigan by 247Sports, but Georgia Tech is a program he is high on.
Three-star DL Blake Belin- plays for Cardinal Hayes in New York. Belin set a personal best of 45-8 in the Shot Put and 110-10 in the Discus as a junior. Belin went on an official visit to Georgia Tech on June 7th-9th. He has Georgia Tech in his top four after he took in his official visit in early June.
Three-Star TE Cayman Reynolds plays for Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, GA. Reynolds was named first-team all-region by Georgia High School Football Daily this past season. He was the second-leading receiver on the team and finished with 21 catches for 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Sonoraville High School. His best game of the season came in Week 2 against Darlington. In that game, Reynolds caught three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 28 yards per catch. Reynolds took a junior day visit to the Yellow Jackets on January 29th. Georgia Tech remains a top school for Reynolds.
Three-star RB Lucas Farrington was a standout player for the Woodward Academy Eagles last season. Farrington rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 31 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Farington was selected to first-team all-state by the Georgia Athletic Association. Farrington transferred to state runner-up Walton this offseason. He announced a top-three between Georgia Tech, and Louisville, Missouri back in April.