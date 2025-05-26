Elite 2026 WR Craig Dandridge Cuts List of Top Schools To Six, Includes Georgia Tech
Craig Dandrige is one of the best wideouts in the state of Georgia for the 2026 class and has a lot of top programs after him. Today, he announced on social media that he has cut his list of top schools to six and Georgia Tech is included along with Georgia, Tennessee, Stanford, Florida, and Oklahoma.
Right now, it looks like Georgia might be the favorite in this recruitment. Earlier this month, Dandridge received a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction to land with the Bulldogs from UGA insider Benjamin Wolk and received another recently.
Now of course, Crystal Ball Predictions can always be wrong, but it does seem that Dandridge is trending towards Kirby Smart and Georgia right now. The 6'1 172 LBS wideout plays at Cambridge High School in Georgia and is ranked a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 328 player in the country, No. 51 wide receiver, and No. 42 player in the state of Georgia. He has offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Stanford, Florida, Oklahoma, and Duke, among others.
Our own Najeh Wilkins got a chance to catch up with Dandridge earlier this month and talked about his top schools and his visit schedule:
"2026 Four-Star WR Craig Dandridge is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on an OV on June 6th. Here is what he had to say about the Yellow Jackets.
“Coach McKnight and Coach Dre have always been reaching out to me constantly to see how I am doing with track, my mental health, NIL, and things like that. Just helping me out, and I really appreciate them every time and Georgia Tech is a very special place. They came out and recruited me early and one of the first ACC schools to hop on me. I am very appreciative of them."
Here is the rest of his schedule
Stanford (May 17th)
Clemson (May 30th)
Georgia Tech (June 6th)
Tennessee (June 13th)
Georgia (June 20th)
He is also working on getting an official visit set with the Oklahoma Sooners. Here is what Dandridge said on Georgia and Clemson.
Clemson: “I am excited to learn in depth about Clemson because you hear everybody talk about how great Clemson is. I went up there myself and got a good feel for it, and I am just ready to get in-depth a little bit more. I want to learn more about the good, the bad, and the ugly. Not just what they show the public, but what goes on behind closed doors.”
Georgia: “Georgia is just Georgia. They play differently, and they always say it is different to be a dawg. It’s a blessing to be recruited by them and a blessing to be recruited by all these schools. Just being able to say I am a top priority at Georgia is amazing. They are constantly showing support for me and constantly coming out. Staying in contact with coach Coley.
Dandridge shined at spring practice when I saw him putting on an absolute show against his teammates, and he was unstoppable. I even caught this viral clip of him terrorizing defenders.
Here is what Dandridge has been working on the most.
“I've just been focusing on hitting the weight room, benching, lifting, and auxiliary lifts. Anything I can do to get bigger, eating more etc. I have a nutritionist and am really starting to take more attention to detail on my health, just to get bigger, faster, and stronger. I feel like my speed has taken that next jump. My speed is at an all-time high right now. I recently ran a 10.8 in the 100, which was a personal best. I know the separation translates to the field.
He plays for more, and his drive on the field can’t be denied. Here is who he does it for and the motivation for why he is that way he is.
“My family drives me every day. I want to be great for them and myself. They push me every day. My grandad unfortunately passed before my junior season, so I just play with a chip on my shoulder like he is watching every game front row,” said Dandridge.
Dandridge tore it up on the field as a junior, finishing with 58 catches for 1443 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also a big catalyst in helping the Bears achieve their first 10-win season in program history and deepest run in the playoffs ever. Dandridge talked about what he hopes to accomplish in his final season with the Cambridge Bears.
“I want to leave a legacy and be one of the best players in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Tech does have a chance to land Dandridge in the 2026 class, and he is special and would be a great addition to the team. They will have to beat out ACC rival Clemson and in-state rival Georgia, who are in contention, but the Yellow Jackets will have a chance to show what the program is all about during official visit season."