It has been a tumultuous season for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but the recruiting has still been at a top level so far, especially for the next class, which is 2028. The Yellow Jackets are in the running for a top offensive lineman here in the peach state. The Yellow Jackets are a finalist for his recruiting, along with North Carolina, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, SMU, and Florida State. He details why these schools made his top eight.

“These schools did a lot to be in my top eight. These schools put in lots of time and effort in communication. I believe all of these schools will develop me and prepare me for the next level. I can also see myself playing early at the schools on this list,” said Brandon Jr.

“What I’m looking for in a home in CFB is somewhere where I can grow as a man, not just as a football player, somewhere I can play early, and they do everything they can possibly to prepare me for the next level.”

Brandon Jr. took major leaps forward this year with the Douglas County Tigers and had a big breakout year. He has positioned himself to be one of the top offensive linemen in the country and a heavily coveted prospect.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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“In my opinion, what made my junior year so special is my development in the run game and my ability to play both sides of the ball. It’s very rare you see an offensive lineman being able to play both sides of the ball, playing 120 snaps a game in 7a football, as well as being in arguably one of the best states to play football in,” said Brandon Jr.

One of those schools is the Yellow Jackets, who have continued to stay in his top list. He also played on the offensive line with current Georgia Tech offensive line commit Joshua Sam Epelle. Here is what Brandon Jr. previously said in the summer

“Ga tech made a strong impression on me. One of the reasons is being one of the first schools to offer me that means a lot to me. The relationship with Coach Key and the staff is amazing, every time I see Coach Key in person he’s comes and speaks first it’s always a good conversation, which is rare for head coaches will stop and talk. With the rest of the staff, Coach Mo, Ted Baugh, Coach Brock, and Coach Bell stay in touch with me pretty often, just with texts and phone calls. The thing that stands out the most to me about GT is how they’re on the rise, what I mean by on the rise is that each year their record has been getting better and better and you can see it’s something special going on in the program based on the ‘27 commits they have so far,” said Brandon Jr.

The Yellow Jackets have a big offseason coming off after a disappointing 2026 campaign, but continuing to recruit high-end prospects has to be top of mind. Spring will be intriguing to follow to see how much they pursue the standout offensive lineman and if they make him a priority. That will also depend on who the next offensive line coach for the Yellow Jackets will be. It will be smart to make him a priority. Time will tell.