Clean-Old Fashioned Hate has been placed on a six-day hold for next weekend.

The game will kick off at 3:30 PM, 7 PM, or 7:30 PM EST. Last season, the Yellow Jackets faced the Bulldogs on ABC in the 3:30 window, but that was also on Black Friday. It will be intriguing to see if that continues.

The Yellow Jackets will face Wake Forest Demon Deacons before the battle against the Bulldogs. Georgia Tech ended a four-game skid against the Clemson Tigers and got their first win at Clemson Memorial since 2008. This weekend will be another strong test for the Yellow Jackets before they face the Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech got back to its identity of running the football and rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Justice Haynes had the best evening rushing, for 95 yards and a touchdown vs. Clemson. The Yellow Jackets had one of its best rushing performances on Saturday. Can they continue it?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Will practice be the same for the Yellow Jackets?

Georgia Tech fired four coaches last week, and it made a difference in a win over the Tigers on Saturday. It was one of the most complete wins for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Practice was the same for the Yellow Jackets, and they didn’t change up too much. The difference was they had productive days and good days of practice.

"Yeah, I talked about that, you know, I think, I mean, well, I talked about it privately to people and I didn't say a lot Tuesday and Thursday because we went out there and it was just kind of business and you go through the practice and you get to the end of the practice like dang that was that was a pretty good day and then same thing again the next day."

These last two games of the season will be critical for the Yellow Jackets and their future. It doesn’t matter the result of either, but how they play and if they can be competitive does. For the Yellow Jackets, can they continue their good defense they had against Clemson? Is Vinnie Sunseri the future defensive coordinator? Who do they keep from this year’s roster?

A lot of those questions will be revealed in the final two weeks of the season for the Yellow Jackets, as they try to get back to what they have become known for in the Brent Key era.