Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jameson Riggs has been the most consistent offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets this season, and even changed his position from guard to center. He has battled through a knee injury and continued to play despite dealing with things. It hasn't deterred him from being on the field and giving his all. In turn the Yellow Jackets have a cornerstone interior offensive lineman and one they can lean on for the future. He discussed how he has handled the process, and what he has learned moving forward that could be valuable.



On growing up a Tech fan as a kid

“This game means a lot to me. My dad went to Georgia Tech, so I grew up a Tech fan. I hated these guys for a while. We actually had a split house growing up. My mom went to UGA, so house divided, but we got her over. She’s on the good guys’ side now. It mean a lot to win this one, for sure,” said Riggs.

On what has led to the improved running game

“I think we were able to take it back to some of the Tech stuff from last year and just that kind of pride we had and physicality running off the ball. Like 250 rushing yards the past couple games. I just think we simplified stuff a little bit. Just let us go play free, play hard, and just kind of get back to that old-school, you know, tough-guy mentality,” said Riggs.

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On the biggest lesson he has learned

“Hopefully I can be able to bring that forward to other guys and be able to get them in the right headspace and help them push through those sort of adversity moments. And then I just learned a lot playing center, for one. It wasn’t something I was expecting to do going into the season. So I had to pick it up and try and be the best in that role that I can be,” said Riggs.

On the future

“I’ve got hope for the future for sure. I think getting those guys young reps, obviously they were thrown in the fire, but it’s good for them. Good for development and stuff, get those guys ready for next year, and we’ve got a good class coming in. Then just go to work this offseason and hopefully be ready to go,” said Riggs.