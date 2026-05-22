Five 2027 Georgia Tech Recruits To Know For Summer Official Visits

The official visit season is just a week away for recruits, and the commitment season is officially here. Let’s take a closer look at five recruits you need to know for summer official visits.

1. North Forsyth EDGE Adriel Rojas

Georgia Tech will get the first crack at Rojas on his official visit on May 29th. Rojas is a consensus three-star prospect who blew up in recruiting last season after a stellar year. His best season came in 2024, when he finished with 38 tackles, nine QB hurries, six sacks, and an interception. Rojas stands at 6’4 and 220 pounds and has shown that he can dominate games when he gets a chance. He has an explosive, quick first step and exceptional hands to shed blocks and get to the quarterback. He is an underrated player in defending the run game, but can set and contain the edge. Rojas would be a stellar in-state pickup for the Yellow Jackets if they do land him.

2. Newnan QB Brodie Campbell

Campbell is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on May 29-31. Campbell is one of the top passers in the state of Georgia and has a bright future ahead of him. He showed this past year with the Newnan Cougars that he can light up a defense. You can go back to his thrilling game against East Coweta, where he threw for 516 yards and four touchdowns. He sliced and diced the defense all game long and consistently made plays. He finished the season winning five of his last six games. He has improved every year and had a career season in 2026, passing for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns. Campbell has all the tools to be successful at the next level and will be a name to follow during official visits to see if Georgia Tech can close the deal.

3. Bluffton (SC) WR Amare Patterson

This one is pretty clear-cut for the Yellow Jackets. If they want to continue building for the future, they must land this four-star prospect from Bluffton (SC). Patterson is a consensus four-star prospect and a top 250 national recruit. He is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 2nd. Patterson has 30-plus offers and is one of the more dynamic receivers you will find in his class. He dominated the Opening in Miami and was named Alpha Dog by 247Sports. Patterson had a good season for Bluffton, finishing with 51 catches, 912 yards, and 10 touchdowns a season ago. He also runs track and field and would be a speedy option to add to the wide receiver room. He is set to visit on June 2nd.

4. Cretin Derham-Hall (MN)C.J Johnson

Johnson is another top edge rusher to know for his official visits and a guy that the team is hard after. The four-star prospect received an in-home visit from defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope. Johnson also recently included the Yellow Jackets in his top five. He is set to visit the Flats on May 29th. The 6’5 and 230-pound edge is a highly sought-after edge rusher and will be a name to continue to follow to see if he lands with the Yellow Jackets.

5. Malvern Prep (PA) WR Cade Cooper

Cooper is another prospect to know for the Yellow Jackets who is one of the better athletes in the nation. He is a four-star composite WR and the No.10 player in the state of Pennsylvania according to 247Sports. Cooper is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 5th. To put it simply, Cooper is a playmaker and a guy you want to get the ball to all the time. In the OT7 circuit this year, Cooper had a number of plays that made you scratch your head and be in awe of his ability. That is the kind of thing the Yellow Jackets need on the offensive end. To make that happen, they will have to close in on his recruitment and nail the OV.