Five Storylines To Watch As National Signing Day Approaches
1. Can Georgia Tech land four-star Jordan Carter?
This is shaping up to be quite the battle, and the rumors are there is big negotiating happening behind closed doors for Carter. Georgia Tech played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get close to 10 million for the game against Georgia in hopes of attaining more resources and funds to help with its NIL fund to attract top recruits and not allow them to leave the state. Carter is the next big one, and he would be a game-changer for the Yellow Jackets if they were to land him. He would instantly make an impact and likely be a Day 1 starter for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will have to beat out SEC foes Auburn and Tennessee to land Carter. We will find out tomorrow if they are able to do so.
2. Will Georgia Tech push for Carsyn Baker or Amari Latimer at running back?
Georgia Tech doesn’t have a running back commit for the 2026 class after Xavier Rucker decommitted from the Yellow Jackets. A couple of names they have been pursuing are Baker and Latimer. Baker just decommitted from the Florida Gators. The two schools that stand out are South Carolina and North Carolina, two schools he has taken visits to. Baker feels like it would be tough to land one of the two, but he is a hometown kid and a back that would fit in perfectly. Georgia Tech has been high on Latimer for quite some time and nearly landed him in the summer before he ultimately chose the Wisconsin Badgers. Will Georgia Tech make a late push for him?
3. Will there be any decommits?
Now, there hasn’t been a lot of buzz about other teams trying to poach or flip any of the Georgia Tech prospects as signing day approaches, but you never know. We saw last year USC make a late push for Dalen Penson, but he ultimately decided to stay home. There were a few pushes for several other prospects as well. Georgia Tech has done a good amount of the grunt work and established great relationships with players and families, and they shouldn’t have to worry too much about this. However, with recruiting, it is never over until it is over, and it will be something to be mindful of.
4. Will Georgia Tech be able to land a high-end 2027 prospect on signing day?
The name to watch is George Lamons, who commits on Wednesday. He will choose between Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, USC, LSU, and Georgia Tech. Regardless of what happens tomorrow with the 2026 class, Georgia Tech is off to a phenomenal start for the 2027 class and already has two prospects committed in Jordan Christie and Kenyon Standifer at wide receiver. Both are big-time playmakers and some of the best in the state. Lamons would be another great addition to the weapons they have and would give the Yellow Jackets an elite pass-catching tight end that would be a physical mismatch whenever he is on the field. A plus is that the Yellow Jackets have Traeviss Stevenson, who is his teammate at Brooks County, already committed. This bodes well in trying to land the in-state four-star and bring him to the Flats to be a part of something special.
Here is a deeper dive into Lamons
"During his sophomore year, he was named an all-American by MaxPreps. He finished with 62 catches, 1,340 yards, and 20 touchdowns. He was one of the best players in the country and led Brooks County to a state championship appearance. When you roll his tape, you see his explosiveness, ability to get north/south quickly, and his huge catch radius. Lamons would be like no other athlete they have seen this season."
If Georgia Tech lands Lamons, it could be the start of a major momentum shift in recruiting for the Yellow Jackets, who could end up being in the top 10 class for the 2027 cycle.
5. Can the Yellow Jackets improve their class from No. 47 on 247Sports
Georgia Tech is in major play for several standout prospects that are rated a four-star or higher. Last cycle, they had several key names they were able to flip and bring to the Flats that helped them land a top 25 class. One of the biggest names was five-star Josh Petty. In order to do so again, they need to land several of their targets. At the moment, they have 19 recruits, and only two of them are blue-chip prospects in Traveiss Stevenson and Jaedyn Terry. They are in position for a number of them, but must finish strong. After a good 2025 class, Georgia Tech needs to get back into the top 25 to continue to build for the future.
