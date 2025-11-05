Four Star EDGE Jordan Carter Names Georgia Tech As A Finalist In His Recruitment
With singing day less than a month away, recruiting is beginning to heat up, and the Yellow Jackets are in prime contention for a major recruit. Douglas County EDGE Jordan Carter, who recently decommitted from Texas A&M Aggies, is down to his final four schools, which include Tennessee, Texas, Auburn, and Georgia Tech.
According to Rivals Industry Rankings, Carter is a four-star prospect, the No. 19 player in Georgia, the No. 22 EDGE, and the No. 154 player nationally. Carter has been a high-ranking recruit since he came onto the scene as a sophomore.
Georgia Tech is looking for an EDGE rusher to complete its 2026 cycle. The Yellow Jackets lost the commitment of Chris Carbin, who decommitted and recently chose Florida State as his next school. Currently, Georgia Tech has three defensive linemen committed in Amier Clarke, Alex Willis, and Freddie Wilson, who will man the interior. Carter would be a major get for the program and could come in and contribute Day 1 for the Yellow Jackets as a defensive end.
This season for Douglas County, he has 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He had one of his best games against Newton, where he finished with a season-high three sacks. Carter also has four more games this year with 10+ tackles. Of the seven games he has played this season, Carter has five multi-sack games and is one of the leaders in the state with his 14 sacks this year. For his career, Carter has recorded 210 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and 40 sacks in three seasons. Every year he has played varsity, Carter has finished with 10 or more sacks in a season.
When he gets going, he is unblockable and tough to slow down. The most impressive thing when you watch him play is his relentlessness. He never stops and is always going and chasing down quarterbacks and ball carriers.
Here is a clip of Carter earlier in the season, making plays when I saw him against Jonesboro.
If the Yellow Jackets are able to land Carter, he would be the third blue-chip prospect the Yellow Jackets have landed in the 2026 class. He would also be the highest recruit of this cycle for Georgia Tech and would be a major boost to the No. 47-ranked class, according to 247Sports. An area Georgia Tech has struggled with is creating consistent pressure from the edge spot. They will be able to have a player who could come in and instantly be a part of the rotation and make an impact in an area Georgia Tech has struggled with for quite some time.
