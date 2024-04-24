Four-Star Georgia Tech Target Christian Garrett Sets Commitment Date
One of Georgia Tech's top targets has set a commitment date.
Four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett, who plays at Prince Avenue Christian High School in Georgia, will be committing to one of his top four schools on July 20th. Garrett is set to take his official visit to Georgia Tech on June 14th. He will also be taking official visits to Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee.
This would be a massive get for Georgia Tech. Garrett is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and one of the best players in the state. It would be huge for Brent Key to get him to come to Atlanta.
Here is some more info on Garrett from All Yellow Jackets recruiting analyst Najeh Wilkins:
"Garrett has continued to improve each year he has been a for the Wolverines program. He finished his sophomore season with 56 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, five sacks, and three tackles for loss.
He improved those numbers in his junior season finishing with 86 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks, per MaxPreps. He is a two-time state champion for the Prince Avenue Wolverines, one of the best teams in the state. On the Wolverines' run to the state championship, Garrett had a monster game in the semifinals against Bryan County. In that game, he had 10 tackles (season-high) and two tackles for a loss (tied season-high).
An exciting thing about Garrett is that he played his best football late in the season. I already mentioned his dominant game against Bryan County but he was also causing havoc and after the quarterback. In three of the final five games of the season, Garrett had a sack and recorded five tackles or more in each game during the postseason.
According to 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No.134 player nationally, No.16 defensive lineman, and No. 20 player in the state of Georgia.
Even with the departure of well-respected and renowned recruiting savant Kenyatta Watson to Auburn, Georgia Tech still is a finalist for one of the premier defensive linemen in the country. Garrett is a can’t miss prospect who is a force in the running game adept at clogging up running lanes and making life tough for opposing ball carriers. He is also great at creating pressure in the interior and making the pocket uncomfortable for quarterbacks."