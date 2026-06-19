Four Star OL Joshua Sam Epelle Chooses Georgia Tech Over Rival Georgia

Georgia Tech has added another elite offensive lineman to the fold, and this time it is Joshua Sam-Epelle, who chose the Yellow Jackets over Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee. Sam-Epelle plays for the well-renowned Douglas County in Douglasville, Georgia.

Sam-Epelle is a four-star prospect. On 247Sports, he is ranked as the No.8 player in Georgia, the No.16 OT, and the No.112 player nationally. Sam-Epelle is a top 150 player nationally and one of the better offensive linemen in the country.

I got the chance to see him in person at a padded camp on Thursday and was impressed by how he dominated the competition and made plays. He was able to anchor down and be a force in pass protection. On run plays, he was moving the edge rusher and getting to the second level of the defense. There were a number of elite teams he went against, like Stephenson, Columbia, McEachern, and Langston Hughes. To be able to play at the high level he did certainly said a lot about how good he truly is. The key word is domination and he will be able to do that for the forseeable future, especially in a Georgia Tech uniform.

I wrote back in May how big it would be to get Sam-Epelle and how it was far fetched but the difference a month can make

“This may be far-fetched, but when you look back at the 2025 cycle for Georgia Tech. They landed a blue-chip prospect and a five-star in Josh Petty. It hasn’t paid dividends just yet, but Sam-Epelle is a can’t miss prospect. He visited the Yellow Jackets for an official visit back in the spring. Georgia Tech will have to beat out several contenders in the SEC like South Carolina and Georgia for his commitment, but expect the Yellow Jackets staff to keep the heat on.”

For the Yellow Jackets, the top 25 class is solidified; now they look to land in the teens for this class, and Sam-Epelle might be the perfect pickup to begin that push. Georgia Tech now has two massive offensive tackles in Braylin Mills and Sam-Epelle, who could be cornerstone players on the offensive line for years to come. Both possess unique skill sets that can make a difference and perfectly fit the system for what the Yellow Jackets want to be. Head Coach Brent Key continues to cook and looks primed to have his best class in his tenure with Georgia Tech.