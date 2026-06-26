Four-Star OL Kal'El Johnson Chooses Georgia Tech Over North Carolina & Indiana

Georgia Tech may have one of the final pieces to the puzzle for the 2027 cycle and have one of the more elite offensive tackles in the country after Kal-El Johnson committed to the Yellow Jackets. He chose Georgia Tech over Maryland, Indiana, North Carolina, and LSU.

Breaking: 4 ⭐️ OL Kal-El Johnson has committed to Georgia Tech, he tells me. The ELITE OL from Cincinnati, Ohio is coming to the Flats. Georgia Tech adds another blue-chip prospect on the offensive line



Story: https://t.co/QNgo0dQGtq pic.twitter.com/Js53kc4qeD — Najeh Wilkins (@najehwilk) June 26, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Johnson is a consensus four-star prospect. According to Rivals Industry Ranking, Johnson is a four-star, the No.10 player in Ohio, the No. 20 OT, and the No.242 player nationally. He is known for his ability to move people in the run game and be dominant. He perfectly fits what the Yellow Jackets look for in an offensive tackle, especially at the next level.

Johnson detailed why he became a Yellow Jacket and committed to coach Key and Georgia Tech.

“Georgia Tech stood out to me because it allows me to compete at a high level in football while also earning a degree from one of the best academic schools in the country. The coaches made me feel like family from the moment I got there, and you can tell they genuinely care about their players on and off the field. I had a great time building relationships with the staff, learning about the program, and seeing the vision they have for the future. It’s the kind of place where I can grow as a player, a student, and a man,” said Johnson.

Here is a little bit more on what the tape says about Johnson and the prospect he is, via my evaluation of him.

“When you take a look at his tape, he is an absolute mover in the run game. Overpowering opponents with his size and power, and creating gaping holes. He can get to the second level quickly and is agile enough to continue upfield. In the passing game, Johnson is an anchor that can completely take defensive linemen out of the game. He is a neutralizer and doesn’t allow them to get close to his quarterback. He has several pancake blocks on his tape where he dominates defensive linemen.”

Georgia Tech now has three offensive tackles who are 6’7 and above. They are investing heavily in the trenches on both sides of the ball, especially the offensive line. Coach Key emphasized the need for the team to get bigger and add more size to the offensive line. He certainly has kept his word with how he recruited the offensive line for the 2027 cycle, and will have enough beef for at least the next three to five years, potentially.

All three of the tackle commits play for good programs and have great potential to be bookend tackles for a long time. Johnson is looking to play early, and as soon as he sets foot on campus, he will be dominant. He certainly has the right mindset and attitude to become a Georgia Tech great. Now, we see if he can live up to it.



Here is an exclusive interview with the newest Yellow Jacket commit.